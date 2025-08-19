403
Riverbed Launches New AI Innovators Awards Program to Recognize Customers Embracing AI to Transform IT Operations
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 19, 2025 – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced the launch of the Riverbed AI Innovators Awards Program designed to recognize customers at the forefront of AI technology and redefining how their business operates – leveraging AI for everything from predictive analytics to intelligent automation. These organizations are driving the future of AI innovation harnessing the Riverbed Platform and the company’s next-generation AIOps and observability solutions to prevent disruptions, reduce costs, and deliver a smoother, more reliable digital experience.
The quarterly Awards Program celebrates enterprise customers who have made a significant impact with their AI strategy. Over 40 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries have already surpassed 10,000 automated remediations a month and are receiving this award in recognition of their successful partnership with Riverbed. These AI Innovators demonstrate exceptional creativity in applying AI tools; strategic vision and execution; and tangible business outcomes and ROI through innovation.
“Riverbed’s AI Innovators Awards Program honors many of our most visionary customers—those who are redefining IT Operations through the scalable power of Riverbed’s AI-embedded observability platform,” said Jim Gargan, Chief Marketing Officer at Riverbed Technology. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements, as they leverage Riverbed AI to deliver measurable ROI, improve their digital experience, and create lasting value across their organizations.”
“We’re delighted to receive this award from our partner, Riverbed, in recognition of our leadership in developing AI technology tailored for financial services. The Riverbed AI Innovators Award recognizes the successful collaboration between Global Credit Union and Riverbed in developing NORA, our AIOps-driven solution. Riverbed’s technology was essential in delivering the scale, reliability, and performance needed to realize our vision. This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and the innovation we’ve achieved together,” said Douglas Horner, SVP of IM Operations at Global Credit Union. “Achieving over 10,000 automated remediations per month reflects the collaboration, commitment, and innovation our team brings to every challenge and the powerful capabilities of the Riverbed Platform. This award is a great validation of the strategic direction we’ve taken, and we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what AI and automation can do in financial services.”
Riverbed’s pace of innovation is accelerating with the company rolling out three major product releases since the start of 2025, including new solutions that bring together Riverbed Generative, Predictive and Agentic AI embedded within its unified observability platform. Riverbed’s AI Innovators Awards Program will continue to recognize Riverbed customers who achieve successful AI implementations at scale, deliver significant ROI, and improve business outcomes.
