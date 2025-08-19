San-Ei Gen F.F.I. To Launch New Food-Coloring Products In United States Market Following FDA Approval Of Its Gardenia (Genipin) Blue For Use In Processed Foods

TOYONAKA, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardenia (genipin) blue has recently been approved for use as a color additive exempt from certification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) effective August 29, 2025. Following the approval, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. will be releasing new food colorant formulations "San-Ei Blue (R) G-BF30 WSP" and "San-Ei Blue (R) G-BFA20 WSP" for processed food products distributed in the U.S.

Logo:

Gardenia (genipin) blue can be used in processed food products, such as sports drinks, flavored water (soft drinks other than carbonated beverages), fruit juice beverages, tea drinks, hard candies and soft candies, which are manufactured and sold in the U.S.

The newly released Gardenia (genipin) blue formulations were originally developed by San-Ei Gen F.F.I. and their proprietary technologies are protected by U.S. patents. The products have higher heat and light stability than other naturally derived blue color components and are characterized by a vivid blue color. In addition to utilizing Gardenia (genipin) blue products alone, they can also be mixed with yellow to exhibit green or with red to make a purple tone. The Gardenia (genipin) blue products can express highly stable blue, green and purple colors that cannot be achieved with a spirulina extract, a conventionally used and naturally derived blue color.

The company is looking to promote Gardenia (genipin) blue products in the U.S. and will continue to put more effort into product development.

Coloring image for candy:

Comparison of blue colors:

Product lineup:

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. has a mission to provide all people with healthy life and enjoyment of food through safe and secure food additives. The company integrates five research and development areas such as "Flavor," "Color," "Texture," "Taste," and "Health & Function," and utilizes state-of-the-art technology and sensitivity cultivated over 100 years. San-Ei Gen F.F.I. will continue to create new food value and contribute to realizing rich dietary culture and sustainable society.

Headquarter address: 1-1-11, Sanwa-cho, Toyonaka, Osaka 561-8588, Japan

President: Yasuhiro Shimizu

Business: Manufacturing and distribution of food, food additives and industrial products

Sales offices: New York /London /Singapore /Lima

Website:

SOURCE San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED