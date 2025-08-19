Duni Group Launches Relevo Reusable System In Sweden

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is launching its digital reuse system Relevo on the Swedish foodservice market, in collaboration with distributor Carepa. Relevo makes it easy for consumers to borrow and return reusable takeaway containers via an app – a scalable and user-friendly way to meet new sustainability requirements.

Relevo is a proven system for reusable takeaway packaging and cups, already established as a market leader in Germany. Through the app, consumers can borrow containers and return them at any participating location – with no deposit, no manual tracking, and no disruption to existing workflows. The system is now available across Sweden, featuring a localized app and a partner platform that makes reuse simple and accessible.

The launch comes at a time when new regulations are driving the need for sustainable alternatives in the takeaway sector. Since January 2024, businesses providing more than 150 single-use containers per day on average are required to offer reusable options. Relevo enables compliance with these requirements in an efficient and practical way.

– Sweden is an important market for sustainable innovation, and we are excited to bring Relevo's proven reuse system to Swedish foodservice operators. Together with our partner Carepa, we are making reuse possible, simple, and attractive, says Aaron Sperl, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Relevo.

Carepa, a leading supplier of consumables to the hospitality, office, and retail sectors, plays a key role in establishing Relevo in Sweden.

– At Carepa, we are committed to offering our customers sustainable products and solutions. With Relevo, we can provide a complete solution that gives our customers access to reusable alternatives that are easy to implement. This makes it easier to meet new requirements while contributing to a more sustainable future, says Johan Ludvigsson, Chief Operating Officer, Carepa AB.

A well-functioning return process is essential for reuse systems to work in practice. Relevo offers a digital solution that makes returns smooth and user-friendly, ensuring that containers are actually reused and waste is reduced.

The launch of Relevo strengthens Duni Group's position in Sweden and enables continued support for the foodservice industry with both single-use and reusable packaging solutions.

About Relevo:

Relevo offers a comprehensive, digital reusable solution for take-away food and beverages. This solution combines high-quality packaging, an easy-to-implement deposit-free process to track and trace the containers, as well as user services. Since its launch in 2020, Relevo has grown dynamically, working with more than 2 500 HoReCa partners in Europe and serving a community of over 300,000 end-users.

