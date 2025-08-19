Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Agilyx ASA Reports Styrenyx Analysis Shows CO2 Emission Reductions Of Up To 86%


2025-08-19 02:16:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF ) (ISIN: NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company"), announces a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint report of Styrenyx, Agilyx's proprietary recycling technology, shows CO2 emissions can be cut by up to 86% by using depolymerization of waste polystyrene compared to fossil production.

To better assess the carbon footprint of Styrenyx, our advanced recycling, post-consumer waste circular styrene production, Agilyx commissioned Sphera Solutions, Inc. to perform a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) consistent with ISO 14067:2018 standards, and compare results to conventional production of styrene from fossil resources. As announced in March 2025, the results have now been reviewed by a third party, confirming that when Styrenyx uses renewable energy to recycle polystyrene (PS) to styrene, it can reduce up to 86% of carbon-equivalent emissions compared to fossil-based production. At minimum, Styrenyx can save 46% carbon-equivalent emissions when powered by a standard electrical grid. This is higher than the 38% savings originally reported in March 2025.

"Our advanced recycling technology not only enables a circular economy for plastic, it does so with lower-carbon impact. Investing in and choosing innovative solutions for plastic waste is essential for building the infrastructure needed for a lower-carbon, more sustainable future, and helps solve the plastic waste crisis", said Chris Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer of Agilyx.

Download the full report by visiting our website:

CONTACT:
Inquiries: [email protected]
Learn more at:
For media resources, visit: class="dnr">
Stay in the loop by following our href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Linkedin company page

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4208494

The following files are available for download:

,c3461399

Agilyx-0283-edit
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19082025003732001241ID1109945600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search