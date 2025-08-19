403
World Padel Academy and Emirates NBD Celebrate Continued Partnership with Return of the Dune Classic Series
(MENAFN- SOAR PR) WPA gears up for next stop of the Emirates NBD Padel Tour in Saudi Arabia
World Padel Academy, in partnership with Emirates NBD, continues to make its mark on the regional sports scene with the third edition of the Dune Classic, a prominent event within the Emirates NBD Padel Tour. The tournament took place at WPA’s Al Quoz facility from 15–17 August 2025, drawing strong participation and delivering a weekend filled with energy, competition, and community spirit.
As the sixth stop on the Emirates NBD Padel Tour, the Dune Classic is part of a year-long series that has grown from a single tournament into a multi-stop calendar across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Designed to unite professional players, rising local talent, and passionate padel enthusiasts, the tour has solidified its position as a premier platform for competition, community engagement, and the sport’s continued growth in the region.
This year’s Dune Classic featured two men’s categories, with the competitors battling for a total prize pool of AED 31,500:
- Category A: Open to Arab and expatriate players, with one coach permitted per team
- Category C-: Welcoming emerging players from across the UAE
“This tournament is a reflection of what we set out to build, not just competitive matches, but a true sense of community around padel,” said Ali Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy. “Partnering with Emirates NBD allows us to take these events to the next level and keep pushing the sport forward. Events like this help shape a lasting padel culture and spark greater interest in the game.
Next up, the Tour heads to Saudi Arabia, where the next leg will take place in October. This marks an exciting step in the Tour’s expansion and a continued focus on growing the game throughout the region. More details on the Saudi tournament will be announced soon.
