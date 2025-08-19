Player 8 Labs Is Launching A New Fast-Paced, Three-Step Strategy Web3 Browser Gameplay: Pillar Blast - Easily Engage, Earn, And Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

While the gaming arena continues to evolve fast, there remains a good number of gamers who still appreciate the classics. That is why Pillarblast is reinventing the classical game of Battleship. But this is not the common gaming adventure, it's a blend of fun, strategy, and split-second decision making. The simplicity of the game is matched with depth and intuitive action, featuring an exciting three-phase game loop, you build, you attack, you defend.

Pillarblast captures the magic of the classical Battleship , but builds on the thrill and the tension of the experience. It introduces a competitive edge, depth, and high-speed engagement. Explore both casual games for participants looking to unwind and ranked games for competitive players drawn to adrenaline-filled fun experiences.

Tactical Battleship Fun Just Got Better, Faster, and More Strategic

Built for speed, Pillarblast players engage in a game loop of build, attack, and defend, with each stage taking only a few seconds. This means high-speed decision-making and an extreme level of concentration.

Build: Players begin by placing three pillars, the main part of the game involves protecting these three pillars and being the first to destroy the opponent's pillars. Then, players construct buildings that generate income and mount their defence for the attacks that follow. The pillar tokens earned are used to upgrade the game. The players can also mint random skins and customize their buildings. Upgrade with crucial structures and features like the research center, shield generator, the powerful four fire canon, and more.

Attack: The fun builds up. With each opponent's field visible, but covered by a fog of war. Players engage their cannons strategically to search, locate, and destroy the opponent's pillars. The game features unlimited playstyles to engage, destroy, and win.

Defend: After potentially destroying the opponent, players must brace for retaliation, watching how the enemy strikes and adjusting their defense setup.

Pillarblast is about competition, not just with friends, but to be the best. Winning games earns pillar tokens that rank the player higher on the leaderboard . The leaderboard shows all earned tokens, even ones used in the building upgrades. Thus, players can earn and spend their tokens freely.

The Pillarblast competition is live!

From August 12 to September 12, 2025, Pillarblast will hold the first live competition. A $1000 prize pool will be split among the first three contenders: #1=$600, #2=$300, and #3=$100. Similar engaging competitions will run throughout the entire launching and marketing phase, with thousands of dollars up for grabs.

To Gain the Point, Players Will Need To:

Collect daily points by logging in daily and hitting 'claim'.Engaging in ranked games to earn more points.Sharing a referral link widely, where every successful invite earns players 20 points.

Features That Rank Pillarblast High in the List of Battleship Gameplays



Quick, carefully-structured three-stage gameplay with short playtime that can fit in various schedules.

Easy to learn for new players, with a deeper structure that engages seasoned participants through careful planning and real-time maneuvers.

A Competitive and customizable aspect that fosters strong community engagement. Easy on the devices since the game is browser-based, no installation required.

About Pillarblast:

Pillarblast is a one-of-a-kind gameplay that will engage all your senses through adrenaline-filled, competitive experiences. And because it is tactical, it builds critical reasoning, enhances players' memory, and improves their spatial awareness. Build, attack, and defend to win. Compete in the upcoming tournaments and earn real money: engage to win and upgrade your experience as you move along.

