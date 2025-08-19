Cloudera Acquires Taikun To Deliver Cloud Experience To Data Anywhere For AI Everywhere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition accelerates Cloudera's mission to enable enterprises to take back control of their data estates across any environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only data and AI platform company that brings the cloud anywhere, today announced its acquisition of Taikun , a leading platform provider for managing Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With this move, Cloudera accelerates the deployment and delivery of the complete Cloudera platform, including Data Services and AI anywhere – from the public clouds to on-prem data centers to sovereign and air-gapped environments – all through a unified control plane.

As enterprise IT environments become more complex and distributed, the need for reliable and scalable data infrastructure has become increasingly critical to support core operations and the growing demands of AI workloads. Cloudera is addressing this challenge head on by combining its industry-leading data platform with the acquisition of Taikun's native Kubernetes capabilities designed to bring simplicity and flexibility to even the most complex environments.

With Taikun's technology, Cloudera gains a fully integrated compute layer that unifies deployment and operations across the IT stack, delivering a consistent, cloud-like experience anywhere. This brings several key benefits to customers:



Run anywhere with flexibility and control: Customers can deploy data and AI workloads in the data center, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments without sacrificing performance or freedom of choice. Taikun supports highly-regulated environments such as GovCloud, Sovereign Cloud, and air-gapped data centers, providing best-in-class solutions with cloud, data, and services anywhere, delivering business value and intelligence everywhere.

Streamlined operations with seamless upgrades: The integrated compute layer enables zero-downtime upgrades and tighter resource optimization, helping customers increase efficiency and reduce operational risk, while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Faster adoption of Cloudera and partner technologies: Customers can take a“bring your own engine” approach by easily integrating tools and databases from Cloudera and its broad partner ecosystem – from Cloudera Data Services and popular technologies in Cloudera like Spark, HBase, Ozone, Kafka, and Trino to third-party graph databases and more. Prepare for the future with a Cloud anywhere architecture: By preserving choice and expanding deployment options, Cloudera ensures long-term flexibility and alignment with customer needs as business mandates evolve.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our mission to bring the cloud experience wherever enterprise data resides,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO, Cloudera.“By integrating Taikun's container-native platform in our stack, we are removing operational barriers and enabling our customers to unlock faster insights, make smarter decisions, and drive real-time action in every corner of their business.”

As part of the acquisition, Taikun's engineering team will join Cloudera's Engineering, Product, and Support organization, bringing deep technical expertise in Kubernetes. Additionally, Taikun, based in the Czech Republic, will be a new European development hub for Cloudera, reinforcing its commitment to innovation across the region.

“Our acquisition by Cloudera marks a pivotal moment for us,” said Adam Skotnicky, former CEO of Taikun,“Our advanced cloud-native computing platform will enable customers from across the globe to deliver and deploy services and applications seamlessly, whether that's in the data center or in multi-cloud environments. Only Cloudera is the right organization for us to join during this critical moment for data and AI.”

“Organizations are suffering more than ever from fragmented data and application management across diverse infrastructures, increasing complexity, costs, and limiting data/AI initiatives,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo.“The result: compromise on workload placement and data analysis. With Cloudera's acquisition of Taikun and integration in Cloudera's platform, organizations can now run AI and analytics anywhere their data lives - from cloud to edge - accelerating insights, empowering smarter choices, and driving real-time responses throughout their organization.”

This marks Cloudera's third strategic acquisition in just 14 months, following the purchase of Verta's operational AI platform in May 2024 and Octopai's data lineage and catalog solution in November 2024. These strategic acquisitions reflect Cloudera's continued investment in strengthening its platform, ensuring customers have the flexibility to run data and AI workloads wherever it makes the most sense, without compromise.

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.co and follow us on LinkedI and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

