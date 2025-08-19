Revoai Unveils Ethical AI-Fintech Platform To Transform Finance And Future Of Work

- Roger ScottLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RevoAI, an emerging leader in AI-driven financial technology, today announced the launch of its ethical AI-fintech platform designed to bridge the gap between financial services and professional development. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, RevoAI is building what it calls“Bank 5.0” - a new model of digital banking where financial empowerment and career growth go hand in hand.With projections from the World Economic Forum indicating that 85 million jobs could be displaced by automation by 2025, RevoAI addresses both sides of the challenge: providing smart, personalized financial tools while equipping individuals with verifiable skills to remain competitive in the evolving job market.“Our vision goes beyond banking,” said Matt Kelly, CEO of RevoAI.“We're creating an ecosystem where technology supports people, not replaces them. Financial stability and lifelong learning must coexist if we want an inclusive digital economy.”Tackling Gaps in Finance and WorkTraditional banking is often burdened by outdated infrastructure, inefficiencies, and high costs. At the same time, the rise of fintech platforms like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has focused narrowly on transactions without addressing long-term user well-being. RevoAI is taking a different approach by:Launching an AI-enhanced BNPL service as its first product, using machine learning for smarter credit assessments.Rewarding responsible financial behavior with Aptitude Tokens, which can be used toward professional development tools.Building a skills engine powered by blockchain, allowing users to maintain verifiable“Skills Passports” that connect their financial and career journeys.A Growing Market OpportunityThe global BNPL market is projected to surpass $900 billion by 2030, while AI in banking is expected to reach $339 billion by 2034. By targeting these intersections with an ethical and scalable model, RevoAI aims to capture a share of both the fintech and lifelong learning industries.Looking AheadRevoAI's roadmap includes expanding from BNPL into a full digital banking suite, offering lending, global payments, and asset tokenization, while maintaining strict ethical and regulatory compliance. The company is currently preparing for its initial funding round through a Security Token Offering (STO).About RevoAIRevoAI is a next-generation fintech platform merging artificial intelligence, blockchain, and ethical oversight to deliver financial services alongside professional development tools. With a mission to promote augmentation over displacement, RevoAI empowers individuals and businesses to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

