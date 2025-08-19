Transformation Insights Appoints Healthcare Executive To Spearhead The Launch Of KTA -> 4Healthcare

Logo of Transformation Insights

AI change management company, Transformation Insights, announces the launch of KTA -> 4Healthcare.

- Nathan Gampel, CEOEAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI change management company, Transformation Insights , announces the launch of KTA -> 4Healthcare, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence-powered change platform for healthcare organizations.Transformation Insights now offers its patented KTA technology as part of a service focused on solving challenges facing modern healthcare organizations. This release follows other recent product introductions that utilize Transformation Insights' patented change office technology to provide on-demand scale to mission-critical teams.KTA is staffed by Rozzy, the first robot built on disparate data and contextualized with human emotion. Rozzy will soon be available to support custom KTA -> 4Healthcare change offices, adding a more human AI experience to healthcare change work around the world.About Dr. Nirvani GoolsarranDr. Goolsarran currently serves as Vice President for Capacity Management, Chief Quality Officer, and Chair of Medicine at Catholic Health, a six-hospital acute care system on Long Island, New York. A Six Sigma Black Belt with more than 20 peer-reviewed publications, Nirvani will now bring her expertise to KTA -> 4Healthcare as Vice President, where she will lead product development and drive go-to-market strategies in the healthcare sector.About KTA -> 4HealthcareKTA -> 4Healthcare offers organizations, like hospitals and surgical centers, the opportunity to gain efficiency and growth through more scientifically managed change. Currently, KTA -> 4Healthcare is available in 2 modules;KTA -> 4Length of Stay and KTA -> 4IDR Billing. In the coming weeks, additional products and services will be available via KTA's app. store.“Every patient deserves timely, efficient, and high-quality care. At KTA -> 4Healthcare, our mission and core values center on delivering the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Our unique platform has the power to transform care delivery, enhancing the patient experience, streamlining clinical operations, and driving both resource efficiency and financial sustainability,” said Dr. Goolsarran.

Rebecca Gampel

Transformation Insights

+1 732-207-8005

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.