Fast Guard Service Launches Revolutionary Security App On-Demand Protection At Your Fingertips

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From food delivery to banking, convenience has reshaped modern life. Yet as technology evolves, so do criminals-using advanced methods to target businesses and individuals. To combat these new threats, Fast Guard Service , a leader in security guard solutions for over a decade, is proud to announce the launch of the Fast Guard App, now available in the App Store.

“Life today is about speed, convenience, and reliability,” said Roderick Payne Jr., CEO of Fast Guard Service.“Unfortunately, criminals are just as fast and often more high-tech than ever. That's why we built Fast Guard Service-to deliver professional security at a moment's notice. With our new app, we're bringing that same speed and dependability to a platform that works for everyone.”

A Decade of Proven Protection

Fast Guard Service was founded in Miami with one mission: to provide security“at the drop of a dime.” Over the past decade, the company has become synonymous with reliability, protecting events, businesses, and communities nationwide and abroad. The Fast Guard name was born out of this legacy of delivering professional security quickly, effectively, and without compromise.

Two Major Problems, One Solution

The Fast Guard App solves two of the biggest challenges in the industry:

For Guard Companies: Seamlessly cover open shifts with qualified, licensed guards.

For Businesses & Clients: Order on-demand security for short-term, long-term, or emergency needs-all in just a few taps.

This dual-solution approach ensures that businesses never go unprotected, and security companies never go understaffed.

Forward-Thinking for a Safer Tomorrow

As society continues to evolve, Fast Guard Service remains committed to forward-thinking solutions. The app represents not just a technological advancement, but a paradigm shift in how security is accessed and delivered-convenience, reliability, and protection all in one.

“We see where the world is headed, and we're building security for that future,” Payne added.“Whether it's an emergency, a disaster, or routine staffing, Fast Guard Service is the partner businesses can trust.”

Availability

The Fast Guard App is now live on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store Businesses, event organizers, and security firms can download the app today to access the next generation of security services.

