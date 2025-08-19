Commlab India And Lancaster University Launch Global Study On AI In Workplace Learning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CommLab India partners with Lancaster University to launch a global study exploring AI's impact on workplace learning and employee development.

- Dr R.K. Prasad, CEO of CommLab IndiaLANCASTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CommLab India a leading global eLearning solutions provider has partnered with Lancaster University, internationally renowned for its excellence in teaching and research, to launch a groundbreaking research initiative - WorkLearning. This international study explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming employee learning and development across large organizations, paving the way for more innovative, personalized, and impactful workplace training.The study will examine how AI is transforming employee training across large organisations, with a focus on creating more innovative, personalised, and effective learning experiences.Targeting 75 global organisations across North America and Europe with workforces of 10,000+ employees, WorkLearning will investigate current applications of AI in workplace learning and identify opportunities for future improvement.“This study is not just about how AI is used today,” said Dr Brett Bligh, lead researcher from Lancaster University.“It's about co-creating better frameworks for tomorrow's learning environments.”Phase I of the project invites selected organisations to complete a short online questionnaire, taking approximately 20–25 minutes, to map the objectives and purposes behind AI-driven learning initiatives.In Phase II, participants will be invited to take part in detailed interviews to develop in-depth case studies showcasing real-world examples of AI in workplace learning. The final phase will build on these findings to co-design new frameworks for the effective use of AI in employee learning and development .“We're excited to partner with Lancaster University to understand the real-world impact of AI on workplace learning,” added Dr R.K. Prasad, CEO of CommLab India.About CommLab IndiaCommLab India is a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions , helping organisations design and deliver training that is scalable, learner-centric, and aligned with business goals. With clients in over 30 countries, CommLab India specialises in creating digital learning experiences that drive performance.About Lancaster UniversityLancaster University is among the top universities globally, known for its world-class research, outstanding teaching, and strong engagement with business and industry. The University is committed to producing research that makes a difference and to fostering innovation that benefits society.

