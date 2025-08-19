ShipCargo Auto Transport Enclosed

ShipCargo Ai becomes first Houston auto transport company to accept Bitcoin while expanding financing options through Klarna and Denim.

- Kevin Parada, founder, ShipCargo AiHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo Ai , a Houston-based auto transport company founded by entrepreneur Kevin Parada, has become one of the first in the industry to accept cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, as part of its mission to modernize vehicle shipping through technology and customer-first innovation.In addition to cryptocurrency, ShipCargo Ai now offers multiple payment and financing options designed to serve both residential customers and dealerships. Individual shippers relocating their vehicles can take advantage of flexible auto transport financing through Klarna, while dealerships and enterprise customers gain access to extended credit lines through ShipCargo Ai's partnership with Denim, a financing platform recently acquired by Truckstop. Qualified dealerships can access credit lines with 30- and 60-day terms, making high-volume vehicle shipping more manageable and efficient.“ShipCargo Ai is committed to offering customers flexibility in every part of the process - from how they pay, to how their vehicles are delivered,” said Kevin Parada, founder and CEO of ShipCargo Ai.“By offering options like Bitcoin, Klarna, and Denim financing, we're bringing a modern, digital-first approach to auto transport that fits the needs of today's customers and dealerships.”ShipCargo Ai differentiates itself as one of the most forward-looking Houston auto transport companies, offering:- Instant quotes for both dealerships and residential shippers at- Open and enclosed shipping options for standard vehicles and luxury or exotic cars- Door-to-door transport and a nationwide terminal network for easy pickup and delivery- AI-powered carrier matching and advanced safety verification through a partnership with Highway, protecting customers from double-broker fraudBy combining advanced payment flexibility with technology-driven logistics, ShipCargo Ai continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for dealership auto transport, auto auction logistics, and individual relocations nationwide.About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is a Houston-based auto transport company modernizing vehicle shipping through artificial intelligence and customer-focused technology. Founded by Kevin Parada, the company provides instant quotes, GPS tracking, AI-powered carrier matching, and multiple payment options including Bitcoin, Klarna financing, and dealership credit lines through Denim. ShipCargo Ai serves both individual residential shippers and dealerships nationwide.

