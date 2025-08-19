Openai Launches Chatgpt Go In India At Rs 399 Per Month
ChatGPT Go is available for Rs 399 per month, including GST, payable through UPI. The new plan aims to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable for users in India, a company release said.
All features in ChatGPT Go are powered by GPT-5, where users can use Indian languages. ChatGPT Go offers ten times higher message limits with GPT-5 compared to the free plan. It offers ten times more image generations daily. Users can upload 10 times more files or images daily. Further, it features a two-times longer memory for personalised responses, the release said.
The new option is available alongside existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus at Rs 1,999 per month, which provides priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for power users.
Further, OpenAI offers ChatGPT Pro for professionals and enterprises requiring "highest scale, customisation, and access to advanced models" at Rs 19,900 per month, inclusive of GST.
Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, stated that millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving. ChatGPT Go makes these capabilities more accessible and easier to pay for using UPI, he said.
India is ChatGPT's second-largest market and one of its fastest-growing, according to the company.
ChatGPT outperformed all competitors in lifetime revenue per install, averaging $2.91. Anthropic's Claude followed at $2.55, while Elon Musk's Grok stood at $0.75. Microsoft's Copilot app lagged at just $0.27.
GPT‐5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers getting more usage and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‐5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.
