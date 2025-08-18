PRIVACY ALERT: CPAP Medical Supplies And Services, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 90,000 Patient And Client Records
Although the breach occurred in December 2024, CPAP Medical Supplies and Services, Inc. did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around August 15, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, and protected health information.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to CPAP Medical Supplies and Services, Inc.'s cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are a CPAP Medical Supplies and Services, Inc. patient or client and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .
About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.
Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207
SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
