Automation With Empathy: NVZN Launches To Help Founders Work Less, Earn More, And Finally Breathe

MENAFN - GetNews)The grind is out. Sustainable growth is in. NVZN Ltd., a Colorado-based AI automation agency, officially launched this week with one bold mission: to give small business owners and solopreneurs their time and their lives back.

Built on the principle of human-first automation , NVZN delivers fully managed, done-for-you systems that slash administrative overload, boost productivity, and help founders scale without sacrificing their health or sanity.

“Entrepreneur burnout is at an all-time high,” says NVZN founder Dejerae Trujillo.“Our generation has had hustle culture shoved down our throats with voices like Gary Vee and Tony Robbins telling us to 'sleep when you're dead' or that 'nobody cares, work harder.' I bought into it for years, believing that outworking everyone else was the only path to success. But that's not success - that's survival. Eventually, I realized life was passing me by, and even when I was physically present, I wasn't truly there. NVZN is about flipping that script and proving there's a better way to build and live.”

A Smarter, More Sane Way to Scale

NVZN's services include:



AI Personal Assistants – handling inboxes, scheduling, and follow-ups

AI Receptionists – answering calls, booking appointments, managing intake

AI Powered Call Centers – a team of lead generation voice agents reaching out to potential customers. AI-Powered Lead Nurturing Campaigns – turning prospects into loyal clients

Each solution is custom trained on the client's unique brand voice, workflows, and goals and comes with ongoing management so busy founders can stay focused on what they do best.

Born from Burnout

Trujillo's path to creating NVZN started after years of grinding through 17-hour days as a single mom in sales, constantly pushing herself to the brink just to keep growing. Eventually, the nonstop pace caught up with her, leading to a health crisis and a lupus diagnosis. It was the moment everything changed.“I realized I wasn't actually living the life I'd worked so hard to build,” she says.“I was just going through the motions. NVZN was born from the belief that your business should work for you, not take over your life.”

The Anti–Hustle Culture Agency

As more entrepreneurs turn their backs on the 'sleep when you're dead' mindset, NVZN is helping to lead a much-needed shift in how success is defined. The agency is proving that you can grow, scale, and perform at a high level without sacrificing your health, relationships, or peace of mind along the way.“To us, success isn't just about hitting goals or breaking records,” says Trujillo.“It's about building something you can actually enjoy because what's the point of winning if you're too burned out to celebrate?”

About NVZN

NVZN Ltd. is a Colorado-based AI automation agency dedicated to helping small business owners and solopreneurs take back control of their time, avoid burnout, and scale their businesses with ease. The company designs and delivers fully managed, done-for-you automation systems that feel less like tech tools and more like an extension of your team. From AI-powered personal assistants that handle your day-to-day admin to full-service call centers that manage every client interaction, each solution is custom-built around the way you work. With a human-first approach and ongoing management, NVZN ensures your business runs smoothly in the background so you can focus on what truly matters.