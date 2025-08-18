URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Legal Inquiry For The Merger AMWD, ARIS, IMXI, And STAA
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD ) related to its sale to MasterBrand, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of American common stock will be exchanged for 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock.
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS ) related to its sale to Western Midstream Partners LP. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aris shareholders will receive either 0.625 common units of Western for each Aris share or $25.00 per share in cash.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI ) related to its sale to The Western Union Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, International shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per International share.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA ) related to its sale to Alcon Research LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, STAAR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash per share.
