URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Legal Inquiry For The Merger AMWD, ARIS, IMXI, And STAA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD ) related to its sale to MasterBrand, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of American common stock will be exchanged for 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS ) related to its sale to Western Midstream Partners LP. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aris shareholders will receive either 0.625 common units of Western for each Aris share or $25.00 per share in cash.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI ) related to its sale to The Western Union Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, International shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per International share.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA ) related to its sale to Alcon Research LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, STAAR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash per share.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.