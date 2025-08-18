TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2025

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 decreased by $254,000, or 11%, from net sales of $2,283,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 to $2,029,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $1,708,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $1,926,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $321,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $357,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024. Our sales were also negatively impacted by the proposed new tariffs to be implemented by the USA and foreign countries that we sell to. The uncertainty created by the tariffs caused our two largest domestic customers to pause some of their regular purchase plans.

Our gross profit decreased to $618,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $667,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024, due primarily due to the reduction of sales from the prior year period. Our gross profit percentage increased slightly to 30% for the thirteen weeks ending June 28, 2025 compared to 29% for the thirteen weeks ending June 29, 2024.

Net sales for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 were $3,620,000, a decrease of $875,000, or 19%, from net sales of $4,495,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $3,081,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $3,735,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $539,000 in the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 from $700,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024. Our sales were negatively impacted by the proposed new tariffs to be implemented by the U.S and foreign countries that we sell to. The uncertainty created by the tariffs caused our two largest domestic customers to pause some of their regular purchase plans.

Our gross profit increased to $1,207,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 by $71,000 from $1,136,000 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, due principally to significant price increases we implemented at the end of 2024. Our gross profit percentage was 33% for the twenty-six weeks ending June 28, 2025 compared to 25% for the twenty-six weeks ending June 29, 2024. There were ingredient and packaging cost increases that took place in the first twenty-six weeks of 2024 that negatively impacted the gross profit in the 2024 period that were not present in the first two quarters of 2025.

The Company reported a net loss of $(7,000) or $(0.00) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025, compared to a net loss of $(32,000) or $(0.01) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024. For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, the Company reported Net losses of $(169,000) or $(0.03) per share and $(335,000), or $(0.06) per share, respectively.

As of June 28, 2025, we had approximately $350,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $2,733,000, compared with approximately $462,000 in cash and working capital of $2,893,000 at December 30, 2024. We principally operate our business on the cash flows from our operations and currently have no borrowings.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in twelve countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti's product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty products.

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.