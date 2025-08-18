TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2025
|Company Contact:
|Steve Kass
|Chief Executive and Financial Officer
|(908) 272-2400
|(908) 272-9492 (Fax)
TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)
| Thirteen
weeks ended
June 28, 2025
| Thirteen
weeks ended
June 29, 2024
| Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 28, 2025
| Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 29, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|2,029
|$
|2,283
|$
|3,620
|$
|4,495
|Cost of sales
|1,411
|1,616
|2,413
|3,359
|Gross profit
|618
|667
|1,207
|1,136
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and warehouse
|188
|250
|405
|464
|Marketing
|89
|79
|210
|213
|Research and development
|39
|22
|83
|64
|General and administrative
|309
|342
|670
|724
|625
|693
|1,368
|1,465
|Loss from operations
|(7
|)
|(26
|)
|(161
|)
|(329
|)
|Loss before interest expense and income taxes
|(7
|)
|(26
|)
|(161
|)
|(329
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|1
|1
|1
|Loss before income tax
|(7
|)
|(27
|)
|(162
|)
|(330
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|5
|7
|5
|Net loss
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|(32
|)
|$
|(169
|)
|$
|(335
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|5,154
|5,154
|5,154
|5,154
|Diluted
|5,154
|5,154
|5,154
|5,154
|Loss per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)
|June 28, 2025
|December 28, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|350
|$
|462
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and sales promotions of $331 and $389.
|715
|989
|Inventories
|2,211
|1,879
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|91
|111
|Total current
|3,367
|3,441
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|307
|340
|Finance lease right-of-use asset
|13
|21
|Other assets
|21
|21
|Total assets
|$
|3,708
|$
|3,823
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|333
|$
|257
|Accrued expenses
|220
|211
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|67
|64
|Finance lease liability, current portion
|14
|16
|Total current liabilities
|634
|548
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|257
|283
|Finance lease liability, net of current portion
|-
|6
|Total liabilities
|891
|837
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding
|52
|52
|Additional paid-in capital
|377
|377
|Retained earnings
|2,388
|2,557
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,817
|2,986
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,708
|$
|3,823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
