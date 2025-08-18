Ontario Investing $1.6B In Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Today, premier Doug Ford announced at the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference that the Ontario government is protecting communities, lowering costs and strengthening Ontario's economy by investing an additional $1.6 billion to speed up construction on homes and critical infrastructure.

This investment nearly doubles the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP) to $4 billion , building on the province's most recent $400 million increase in the 2025 provincial budget and giving municipalities and Indigenous communities the resources to build roads, bridges and water systems that make new housing possible.

“We're making record investments in housing and infrastructure so we can keep workers on the job and help families across the province find a home that meets their needs and their budgets,” said premier Doug Ford.“Working with our municipal partners, we're going to keep lowering costs, investing in infrastructure and cutting red tape so we can keep the dream of homeownership alive in Ontario.”

Since its launch in 2024, the MHIP has enabled the construction of 800,000 homes across the province. In conjunction with the province's $1.2 billion Building Faster Fund, which rewards municipalities that meet and exceed their housing targets, these investments give communities the resources they need to keep delivering results.

“This additional $1.6 billion investment in the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program will help communities across Ontario build the infrastructure they need to unlock more housing and support economic growth,” said Kinga Surma, minister of infrastructure.“In the face of unwarranted US tariffs, our government is doubling down on our plan to build and investing more than $200 billion through our capital plan to protect Ontario by getting shovels in the ground faster on the projects that matter most.”

Investing in local infrastructure is part of the government's more than $200 billion plan to protect Ontario families by building more transit, highways, hospitals, schools and housing-enabling infrastructure, including over $33 billion this year alone. This is the most ambitious capital plan in the province's history.

“For far too long, too many families, first-time home buyers, and seniors have been priced out of the market,” said Rob Flack, minister of municipal affairs and housing.“Our government recognizes that this must change. Today's investment is part of our plan to use every tool in our toolbox to bring costs down and builds upon recent initiatives such as the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act.”

“Investments in municipal infrastructure have consistently proven to be the best way to protect local, provincial and national economies,” said Robin Jones, AMO president and mayor of Westport.“These investments will not just help to build homes, they will provide thousands of jobs in communities across the province and lay the foundation for long-term productivity. We commend premier Ford for these important investments.”

The post Ontario investing $1.6B in Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program appeared first on Caribbean News Global .