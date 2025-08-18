AMS Partners With Jennyco To Combat Addiction And Reward Sobriety Through Health Tokens ($JCO)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JennyCo, is expanding its impact by tackling some of the most urgent health crises: mental health, addiction, and diabetes by a new collaboration with AMS.

- Maria Watson (CEO, AMS)SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JennyCo , a pioneer in token-based AI health empowerment, is expanding its impact by tackling some of society's most urgent health crises: mental health, addiction, and diabetes. Through a new collaboration with Approved Medical Solutions (AMS) JennyCo aims to use its innovative longevity health token ($JCO ) system to reward sobriety, support recovery, and facilitate all health journeys.AMS, a practitioner exclusive product line, now accepts JennyCo tokens ($JCO) for a variety of health-related products, including supplements, services for addiction and recovery; and for generating personalized healthcare reports.This mission is personal for AMS founder Maria Watson, who lost her three-year-old son to a drunk driver. Alongside JennyCo, she is now spearheading efforts to design a token-based system that rewards sobriety-creating new pathways for accountability, motivation, and community healing.“Our goal is to make healthy behavior not just the right choice-but the rewarded choice,” said JennyCo CEO Michael Nova MD; and“We believe AI, blockchain, and tokenization can play a transformative role in addiction recovery and long-term mental health support,” said AMS CEO Marie Watson.With this partnership, JennyCo is taking another step toward its vision of a world where personal health data is a real-world asset (RWA) and empowers individuals-and now, where that empowerment can also help prevent relapse, incentivize recovery, and save lives.The $JCO Longevity Token can be purchased on the Ascendex Exchange:Media Contacts:Michael Nova MDCEO and FounderJennyCo...Maria WatsonFounder/CEOApproved Medical Solutions...775-720-0028

Michael P Nova MD

JennyCo Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.