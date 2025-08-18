AMS Partners With Jennyco To Combat Addiction And Reward Sobriety Through Health Tokens ($JCO)
AMS, a practitioner exclusive product line, now accepts JennyCo tokens ($JCO) for a variety of health-related products, including supplements, services for addiction and recovery; and for generating personalized healthcare reports.
This mission is personal for AMS founder Maria Watson, who lost her three-year-old son to a drunk driver. Alongside JennyCo, she is now spearheading efforts to design a token-based system that rewards sobriety-creating new pathways for accountability, motivation, and community healing.
“Our goal is to make healthy behavior not just the right choice-but the rewarded choice,” said JennyCo CEO Michael Nova MD; and“We believe AI, blockchain, and tokenization can play a transformative role in addiction recovery and long-term mental health support,” said AMS CEO Marie Watson.
With this partnership, JennyCo is taking another step toward its vision of a world where personal health data is a real-world asset (RWA) and empowers individuals-and now, where that empowerment can also help prevent relapse, incentivize recovery, and save lives.
The $JCO Longevity Token can be purchased on the Ascendex Exchange:
