Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Barea Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Baseer

Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Barea Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Baseer


2025-08-18 03:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday mourned the passing of Barea Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Baseer, wife of Sheikh Jaber Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, at the age of 52.
The funeral service took place on Monday evening. (end)
mt


MENAFN18082025000071011013ID1109943852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search