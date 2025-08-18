Appzen Partners With Sales Innovation To Accelerate Finance AI APAC Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership delivers localized go-to-market expertise across Asia-Pacific for AI agent-powered finance automation platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AppZen , the AI-first automation platform for finance, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sales Innovation to accelerate its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This collaboration leverages Sales Innovation's proven expertise in driving successful market entry for B2B software companies across Asia. Together, they will establish a dedicated go-to-market team to bring AppZen's agentic AI to finance teams across APAC.

AppZen's Mastermind AI platform optimizes enterprise finance workflows across travel and expense (T&E), accounts payable (AP), and corporate card audits. It automates GL coding, policy audits, fraud detection, and approval workflows. Powered by over 200 purpose-built“ZenLM” finance models and AI agents operating in 42 languages, the platform transforms companies' standard operating procedures into digital workers, enabling CFOs and controllers to scale operations without adding headcount. More than 500 global enterprises, including 60+ Fortune 500 companies, trust AppZen to accelerate processing times, improve compliance, and drive strategic value. Together, they've realized over $2B in savings, while individually saving thousands of hours and up to two-thirds in FTE efficiencies annually.

As part of the partnership, Sales Innovation will act as AppZen's embedded go-to-market team in APAC, using its expertise in outsourced sales, market entry, and customer care to drive accelerated revenue growth across the region.

“We're excited to partner with AppZen to bring their AI-powered expense audit and fraud detection platform to the APAC market,” said Yujin Evered, CEO at Sales Innovation.“This collaboration reflects AppZen's deepening commitment to its APAC customers and our shared goal of driving greater transparency, compliance, and cost efficiency for enterprise finance teams across the region.”

“Asia Pacific is a strategic growth region for AppZen. We're thrilled to partner with Sales Innovation to accelerate our presence across the market,” said AppZen CEO Anant Kale.“Their expertise in launching and scaling enterprise software solutions in APAC makes them an ideal partner. Together, we're making it easier for finance teams to adopt agentic AI solutions that drive audit accuracy, policy compliance, and smarter spend decisions.”

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in autonomous finance operations, providing enterprise-grade, agentic AI for finance teams at Fortune 500 and global companies such as Suntory Global Spirits, Amazon, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. AppZen's customers rely on its finance AI to help their T&E, corporate card, and accounts payable teams process millions of transactions, delivering unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. For more information, visit .

About Sales Innovation

Sales Innovation specializes in helping B2B software companies expand across Asia-Pacific and Japan through its“Sales as a Service” model, offering end-to-end support in marketing, sales, and customer care. With a presence in major APAC markets and multilingual capabilities, the company accelerates market entry and revenue growth for enterprise software companies entering the region. Learn more at salesinnovation.



