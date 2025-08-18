EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

18.08.2025 / 11:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Acquisition of treasury shares – 48 Interim report

In the period from 11 August 2025 up to and including 15 August 2025 were 3,100 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 02 September 2024 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 11 August 2025 up to and including 15 August 2025, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) 11.08.25 250 2.04 510.00 12.08.25 750 1.75 1,310.00 13.08.25 1,000 1.74 1,737.16 14.08.25 1,100 1.89 2,084.50 15.08.25 - - -

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 16 September 2024 up to and including 15 August 2025 amounts to 136,150 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

Sliema/Malta, 18 August 2025

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors



18.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street SLM 1707 Sliema Malta E-mail: ... Internet: cryptology-ag ISIN: MT0001770107 WKN: A2JDEW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2185198