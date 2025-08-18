AI And Sustainability Are Bringing Msmes And Industry Giants Together In Manufacturing: Honeywell

MENAFN - KNN India)Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a common platform that brings together small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large industries in India.

According to Ritwij Kulkarni, General Manager of Industry Automation at Honeywell Automation India, MSMEs are adopting AI mainly to improve efficiency and productivity, while larger companies are using it to achieve global standards in sustainability, compliance, and scalability, reported ET.

For smaller manufacturers, AI tools such as Industrial IoT solutions are helping in predictive maintenance, remote monitoring of machines, and workforce management.

These solutions reduce downtime, increase output, and even identify training needs for workers. Honeywell's platforms, which analyze months of plant data, allow MSMEs to benefit from advanced technologies without needing big in-house technical teams.

Larger enterprises, on the other hand, are using AI to strengthen supply chains, improve cyber-security, and integrate sustainability goals into daily operations.

Honeywell's products like the Versatilis gas-sensing system and Forge platform are already being used in Indian factories to track emissions and optimise energy use. These technologies are not just in testing but are being implemented at scale.

One of the main challenges, however, is converting data into meaningful actions. While many companies display operational statistics, only a few are able to use this information to make better decisions.

Tools like“Worker Assist” are being developed to turn data into actionable insights, helping companies enhance efficiency, train staff effectively, and improve profits.

Sustainability is now a shared priority for both MSMEs and large industries. Businesses across all sizes are seeking digital solutions to remain competitive.

With AI-driven systems already addressing Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and potential to support Scope 3 in the future, Indian manufacturing is moving toward a faster, more secure, and future-ready model.

(KNN Bureau)