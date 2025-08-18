Geraldo Mattioli Joins Kula Bio As Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kula Bio appoints Geraldo Mattioli as CCO to lead global growth and expand sustainable nitrogen access across the agricultural value chain.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agricultural innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Geraldo Mattioli as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 30 years of global experience in agribusiness, crop nutrition, value added fertilizers and biologicals, Geraldo brings a wealth of commercial expertise to Kula Bio's executive team.

Geraldo Mattioli previously held executive leadership positions at Yara and Timac/Groupe Roullier. His career spans leadership roles across North America, LATAM, and Europe, with a strong focus on strategic growth, commercial transformation, and sustainability.

Bill Brady, CEO of Kula Bio, commented“We are thrilled to welcome Geraldo to our leadership team. His global experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the agricultural value chain make him an exceptional fit for Kula Bio. Geraldo's leadership and prior experience in growing biologicals businesses will be instrumental as we continue to scale our commercial operations to deliver sustainable solutions to farmers worldwide.”

Geraldo Mattioli added“I'm excited to join Kula Bio at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with my values and experience. I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact and bring transformative solutions to agriculture.”

About Kula Bio

Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture, is harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Utilizing supercharged microbes and precision application, Kula Bio provides an environmentally friendly, efficient, and cost competitive alternative to traditional nitrogen sources. To learn more, visit kulabio.



