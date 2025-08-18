ARTDAI Announces Strategic Partnership With Strauss&Co Auctions To Expand Market Intelligence Across New Geographies

NEWMARKET, N.H., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTDAI , a leading provider of a next-generation market analytics platform for fine art and collectibles, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Strauss&Co, the leading art auction house in Africa and an active global champion of African artists and makers.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in ARTDAI's mission to provide comprehensive global market intelligence. With Strauss&Co's unparalleled expertise in art from the continent and their strong track record of sales across a variety of categories, ARTDAI is positioned to bring unprecedented visibility and analytical depth to the rapidly growing African art market.

"Strauss&Co has been instrumental in establishing Africa as a vital force in the global art market," said Jamie LaFleur, Founder & Co-CEO of ARTDAI. "Partnering with them unlocks additional analytics and markets for ARTDAI's users, and provides Strauss&Co with a global audience."

Through this partnership, ARTDAI will integrate key data sets from Strauss&Co into its analytics suite, enabling its user base of art professionals and institutions from across the world to better assess performance trends in the African art market, while Strauss&Co specialists will be equipped with a market-leading software and data platform to compete on a global scale.

"Strauss&Co's strategic vision is to promote African art to wider audiences and encourage long-term engagement with art from our Continent," commented Susie Goodman, Managing Executive, Strauss&Co, "We are pleased to work with partners to allow this enhanced dissemination of information."

About ARTDAI

ARTDAI provides art market data and workflow tools to advisors, appraisers, collectors, institutions, and marketplaces. By combining up-to-date market information with advanced analytics, ARTDAI provides its users with best-in-class research and mission-critical market insights. Founded in 2017, ARTDAI has offices in Newmarket and New York City. Learn more at .

About Strauss & Co.

Established in 2009, Strauss&Co is the leading art auction house in Africa, specializing in modern and contemporary art, collectibles, design, fine wine and jewelry. With a focus on African and international art, Strauss&Co caters to art enthusiasts globally with its curated mix of marquee live auctions, single-artist sales, spotlight presentations and popular monthly online sales. A pioneer of borderless digital sales, Strauss&Co has a large global client list interested in artists, designers and wine producers from Africa and beyond. Private treaty services are also available. Learn more at .

For media inquiries:

Kaleb Szabo - [email protected]

SOURCE ARTDAI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED