Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk" or the "Company") (NYSE: NVO ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.
IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN NOVO NORDISK A/S (NVO), CLICK HERE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between May 7, 2025, to July 28, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Novo Nordisk repeatedly ignored and minimized the significance of the personalization exception for GLP-1 compounding, greatly overestimated its ability to capture patients coming off of compounded treatments, and was ultimately ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported significant unmet patient population; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,
Email us at: [email protected]
Call us at: 310-914-5007
Visit our website at:
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Visit our website at:
SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los AngelesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment