Monaco Launches Wall Street-Grade Trading Infrastructure On Sei, Targeting $30 Trillion Tokenized Asset Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco, a new decentralized trading protocol incubated by Sei Labs and Monaco Research, today announced the launch of its institutional-grade central limit order book (CLOB) infrastructure on the Sei blockchain. The protocol aims to capture a significant portion of the projected $30 trillion tokenized asset market by 2034 , offering Wall Street-caliber execution speeds with the transparency and accessibility of decentralized finance.

Monaco represents the realization of Sei's founding vision as a dedicated layer for high-performance decentralized trading, achieving microsecond execution coupled with Sei's 400-millisecond settlement-a 200,000x improvement over traditional T+1 settlement cycles.

"Traditional finance is broken. Intermediaries extract billions in fees, markets close when you need them most, and access is restricted by geography and wealth," said Jay Jog, Co-Founder of Sei Labs. "We're building something better: Wall Street-grade decentralized trading infrastructure that operates 24/7, treats all participants fairly, and unlocks a new design space for high-performance trading platforms."

Addressing the Tokenization Megatrend

The launch comes as major financial leaders predict massive growth in tokenized assets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently projected stablecoins alone could grow into a $3.7 trillion market by decade's end. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has stated that tokenization "will revolutionize investing," while Standard Chartered's Global Head of Trade Kai Fehr expects tokenized real-world assets to reach $30.1 trillion by 2034.

Monaco's infrastructure is designed to handle this explosive growth with:



Microsecond Execution : Matching the performance of NASDAQ and NYSE

Shared Liquidity Layer : Enabling any application to tap into deep institutional liquidity

PitPass Revenue Sharing : Automatically compensating builders for order flow 24/7 Operation : Supporting round-the-clock trading of crypto, RWAs, prediction markets, and in-game economies

Revolutionary PitPass Model Democratizes Order Flow

Unlike traditional payment for order flow (PFOF) arrangements that cost retail traders billions annually, Monaco's PitPass system transparently shares revenue with applications that bring trading volume to the protocol. Exchanges, wallets, games, and other applications can integrate Monaco's liquidity in minutes and automatically earn fees from the trades they facilitate-without negotiating commercial agreements or sacrificing best execution for their users.

"Monaco doesn't just level the playing field, it rebuilds it entirely in favor of traders and builders," added Jeff Feng, Co-Founder of Sei Labs. "By eliminating the conflicts of interest inherent in traditional market structure, we ensure every trade gets best execution while fairly compensating the applications that contribute to our ecosystem."

Compounding Network Effects Drive Adoption

Monaco's architecture creates powerful network effects where increased adoption leads to deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, and better pricing-attracting more builders and traders in a virtuous cycle. Early integration partners span multiple sectors:



Decentralized Exchanges : Spot and perpetual futures trading with up to 100x leverage

Prediction Markets : Transparent settlement mechanisms for event-based trading

Gaming Economies : Real-time marketplaces for in-game assets

Traditional Financial Institutions : API access to 24/7 crypto and tokenized asset trading Wallets : One-click integration to offer trading without infrastructure investment

Launch Support Programs

To accelerate ecosystem growth, Monaco is introducing several initiatives:



Launch to List Program : Partnership with launchpads to support token generation events (TGEs) with marketing exposure, liquidity incentives, and engineering automation

Builder Grants : Funding for innovative applications leveraging Monaco's infrastructure Market Maker Incentives : Programs to ensure deep liquidity across all supported assets

Technical Specifications

Monaco achieves its breakthrough performance through:



Optimized order matching algorithms running on dedicated infrastructure

Direct integration with Sei's 400ms finality for near-instant settlement

Support for complex order types including portfolio margin across spot and derivatives Native cross-chain capabilities for multi-chain asset support

About Monaco

Monaco is an open-source, composable shared liquidity layer for high-performance decentralized trading. Incubated by Sei Labs and Monaco Research, Monaco provides Wall Street-grade infrastructure accessible to everyone, from institutional traders to indie developers. The protocol supports trading across crypto assets, tokenized real-world assets, prediction markets, and digital economies.

About Sei

Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the security and reliability of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed billions of transactions across more than 45 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.

Disclaimer : This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ based on market conditions and regulatory developments.

