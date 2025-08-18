Corporate Technologies Acquires Cenetric In Kansas City, Expanding To Its 18Th U.S. Market

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies , a national leader in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has announced its acquisition of Cenetric , a Kansas City-based MSP serving small and mid-sized businesses. This marks Corporate Technologies' 18th market expansion as part of its ongoing nationwide growth strategy.

Cenetric is recognized as one of the top 10 IT companies in the Kansas City area, as awarded by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

"Brittany has built an exceptional business," said Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "Cenetric's reputation and client-first approach make it a perfect fit. We're thrilled to welcome Brittany and her team."

Brittany Fugate , Founder and CEO of Cenetric, said:

"This partnership allows us to continue putting people first, both clients and employees, while gaining new capabilities. We're excited to join forces with a company that shares our values and vision."

This acquisition is Corporate Technologies' eighth overall , and its third since partnering with Tonka Bay Equity Partners in July 2023.

With this addition, Corporate Technologies continues to strengthen its position as a national provider focused on delivering proactive IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to businesses across the U.S.

About Corporate Technologies

Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a trusted provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and disaster recovery for businesses nationwide. The company serves over 1,600 clients and is recognized for its commitment to customer success.

