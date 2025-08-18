Globant Presents Globant Enterprise AI 2.0, Featuring A Marketplace Of AI Agents For Industries



Globant Enterprise AI 2.0 introduces The Station, a new module that offers access to a suite of AI Agents for organizations to discover, build, connect, and scale AI-based, industry-led solutions faster The Station hosts each client's AI Agents together with a curated selection of over 50 Globant-certified AI Agents to foster an AI-focused culture

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today introduced Globant Enterprise AI 2.0, a new version of its flagship platform that now features The Station. This powerful module enables any member of the organization, regardless of technical expertise, to easily browse, share, execute, and scale AI Agents, accelerating the journey from experimentation to impactful results.

The Station doubles-down on the platform's promise to become the "golden path" for enterprise-scale GenAI adoption, making AI accessible, actionable, and secure. Complementing client-created AI Agents, The Station features over 50 Globant-certified agents, accelerating efficiency and streamlining discovery across a range of industries. This pre-built library removes friction and empowers rapid AI deployment. With just a few clicks, users can deploy agents via intuitive orchestration tools, accelerating time to experimentation and value. This new release of Globant Enterprise AI 2.0 also includes already published features such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A)'s to import and interconnect tools and agents from external environments like Agentforce, Google Cloud Platform, Azure AI Foundry, and Amazon Bedrock, bridging previously siloed frameworks.

"The agentic AI market is growing fast, and many enterprise users are unsure how to access the best tools for their desired use cases. The Station solves this challenge by being the one-stop shop for users to find, deploy, and use AI agents. Our mission is to be the leading player on agentic AI for concrete business purposes and with a strong industry focus, helping to make innovation collaborative and tangible for everyone, everywhere. This is how we turn AI's promise into everyday progress," said Gastón Milano, CTO at Globant Enterprise AI.

By unifying agent access and execution in a single, intuitive interface, Globant Enterprise A.I 2.0 with The Station empowers organizations to foster a culture of AI-driven innovation across all roles and departments. It significantly reduces time-to-value for AI solutions while ensuring scalability, control, and compliance. This launch reinforces Globant's position at the forefront of impactful enterprise AI, delivering solutions that tackle today's challenges and shape the intelligent businesses of tomorrow.

For more information, visit globant/enterprise-ai .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.



We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in more than 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit .

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED