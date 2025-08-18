Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Knox Now Fedramp High Listed, Unlocking Secure AI And Cloud For U.S. Government

2025-08-18 11:31:41
Secure AI and Cloud for the Federal Government and DoD Without the Bureaucracy
 AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure that runs it. By eliminating years of red tape, Knox allows agencies to adopt AI and cloud tools at mission speed - faster, cheaper, and safer than ever before.

"FedRAMP High isn't just compliance - it's the key to unlocking secure innovation for government," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With Knox, agencies finally get the guardrails they need and the speed they've been missing."

About Knox Systems
 Knox (Knoxsystems ) operates the largest federal managed cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization.

