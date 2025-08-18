CU*SOUTH Announces Strategic Technology Partnership With Luminate
As part of the collaboration, credit unions across Louisiana will gain access to CU*BASE: an open, feature-rich and web-based core platform offering deep data opportunities, customizable workflows and seamless integration with third-party fintech solutions. CU*BASE is designed specifically for credit unions seeking greater operational efficiency, deeper member insights and scalable growth opportunities.
CU*SOUTH's mission centers on empowering credit unions to deliver outstanding member experiences while maintaining transparency, operational control and scalability. This commitment closely aligns with Luminate's goal of providing flexible, credit union-focused technology solutions to support growth and community impact across Louisiana.
“We're honored and excited to partner with CU*SOUTH to bring their technology, service and expertise to our credit unions,” said Steven Liberto, Luminate's EVP Innovation & Partnerships.“Together, we're embarking on a shared mission to empower credit unions with flexible, cost-effective solutions that help them grow and serve their members well into the future.”
This partnership marks another significant milestone in CU*SOUTH's ongoing strategy of building a wide-ranging network of partnerships to benefit credit unions nationwide, including collaborations with Deluxe, Dolphin Debit Access, and Gateway Services Group, further strengthening CU*SOUTH's position as a premier fintech provider dedicated to credit union success.
“Luminate has long been a powerful advocate for Louisiana credit unions, and we are thrilled to partner with an organization so deeply aligned with our cooperative values,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH.“By bringing CU*BASE and our full suite of flexible, member-focused solutions to Luminate's credit unions, we look forward to helping them achieve their growth goals and deliver exceptional service to their members.”
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth .
About Luminate
Luminate is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve credit unions in Louisiana. Luminate is dedicated, through cooperation, to promote, protect and perpetuate the credit union movement. For additional information, visit .
