Mesirow Advises Precise Flight On Its Sale To Signia Aerospace, A Portfolio Company Of Arcline Investment Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight designs and manufactures advanced safety and performance systems for the aviation industry. Its core products include aviation oxygen systems, speedbrakes, precision lighting (Pulselite System®), and custom tube fabrication for OEM and aftermarket clients. Serving both general aviation and commercial sectors, the Company is known for its engineering quality, regulatory expertise, and commitment to enhancing flight safety.

"We appreciated the opportunity to represent Precise Flight in this important transaction. We believe Signia Aerospace is the ideal partner for Precise Flight and will help build upon the Company's position within the aerospace and defense industry," said Adam Oakley , Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Mesirow .

Doug La Placa, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Flight , said, "Mesirow delivered invaluable guidance throughout the process, leveraging their deep expertise in the A&D sector to showcase Precise Flight's unique strengths and premier customer relationships, ultimately helping to identify the ideal partner for the company's next phase of growth."

"We're grateful for Mesirow's partnership on this successful outcome with Signia," said Scott Greenstone, Chief Financial Officer of Precise Flight . "Their industry insight and steady guidance were critical in navigating the complexities of the transaction."

Andrew Carolus , Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking , said, "We were pleased to partner with Precise Flight on this transaction, reinforcing their disciplined approach to delivering value to their customers and shareholders and maintaining a culture of excellence."

The sale of Precise Flight marks another successful aerospace & defense transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

About Precise Flight, Inc.

Precise Flight, Inc. serves a broad spectrum of the aviation industry, from commercial airlines and fleet operators to business jets, rotorcraft and general aviation. The company's mission is to enhance flight safety and improve operational performance through high-quality, innovative products. Learn more at .

About Signia Aerospace

Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $14 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit .

