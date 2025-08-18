SLAMZEES Pours Into 2025 With Powerhouse Distribution Partners Across The Country
- Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) - Arizona, D.C., Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Virginia
- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (SGWS) - California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio
- Breakthru Beverage Group - Wisconsin
- Maletis Beverage – Oregon, Southwest Washington
- Empire Distributors - North Carolina
- Calmont Beverage – Vermont
This coast-to-coast rollout marks a major milestone in SLAMZEES' mission to deliver dangerously delicious, nostalgia-packed, high-ABV cocktails to party-starters everywhere.
“We built SLAMZEES to reinvent what a party drink could be and provide consumers more choice, more flavors and more fun!” said Ryan Baird, Co-Founder of Beverage Ranch.“Teaming up with some of the best distributors in the business is the ignition we need to make 2025 the year we go national. We couldn't be more excited to continue to work with these partners to bring our unique take on pregame culture to new fans across the country.”
SLAMZEES' full flavor lineup, with four additional flavors hitting shelves, can be found in leading convenience stores and grocery chains across the US. With the goal of national coverage this year, expansion will continue throughout the Fall.
About SLAMZEES
At SLAMZEES, we put the party in the palm of your hand! With 15% alcohol by volume, SLAMZEES are sure to get things started in just a few sips. SLAMZEES is the new innovative concept from Beverage Ranch, LLC, a Texas incubator of brands co-founded by Rhett Keisler and Ryan Baird. To learn more, go to slamzees or follow on social @SLAMZEES
