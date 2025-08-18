Kazakhs Hold Public Contest To Choose Name For Nation's Inaugural Nuclear Power Facility

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The name for Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant will be picked through a countrywide contest, Trend reports via the press service of the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan.

The Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan has begun preparations for a nationwide contest to select the best name for the nuclear power plant planned for construction in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.

"In accordance with a proposal by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a working group has been established by order of the agency. The group has been tasked with developing a competition algorithm and draft rules-including deadlines and procedures for submitting and reviewing proposals-by August 29," the statement said on Monday.

Furthermore, a competitive adjudication panel will be established, comprising stakeholders from the general populace, the creative sector, and specialists in nuclear energy, linguistics, and historiography.



"The agency will implement a comprehensive informational and outreach initiative leveraging media platforms and formal communication conduits," the statement added.



On June 16 of this year, it was disclosed that Rosatom has been designated as the principal contractor for the development of the nation's inaugural nuclear power facility, subsequent to the outcomes of a competitive bidding process.