Aon Announces Strategic Investment In Emed To Scale GLP-1 Population Health Platform

Strategic investment is accelerating the transformation of employer-focused obesity solutions to boost adherence, retention and deliver breakthrough health outcomes with cost savings

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, today announced a strategic investment in eMed Population Health, Inc., an emerging leader in the delivery of GLP-1 programs. The partnership will enhance employer sponsored access to GLP-1 therapies and scale solutions for obesity.

The investment follows the launch earlier this year of Aon's subsidized GLP-1 weight management benefit program for its U.S. workforce – developed by eMed – which has delivered strong adherence, high retention and sustainable results for the firm's colleagues. In the sixth months since Aon's program launched, more than 1,200 people have registered and the firm has seen an average of 22.4 pounds lost with a retention rate of 95 percent.

With this investment, eMed will continue to increase distribution of its digital-first healthcare platform - which combines at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, clinician-guided prescribing, and continuous adherence support-to reach more employers and patients.

"As the leader of Aon's People Organization, I know how important it's been to include GLP-1 coverage as part of our own U.S. Total Rewards strategy," said Lisa Stevens, Chief Administrative Officer for Aon. "When you see the benefits it brings to people you work with every day, it really underscores how the decisions employers make today shape the future health and performance of our workforces and our businesses."

Stevens added: "This strategic investment in eMed enables our firm to have an active role in offering a global solution that is focused on medication adherence that will be differentiated in the marketplace in helping employers reduce long-term health costs while improving the quality of life for their people. By aligning innovation with behavior change and accountability, together we can deliver sustainable results at scale."

The collaboration marks a major milestone in eMed's mission to deliver effective and sustainable care through an integrated, data-driven experience, while expanding its provider network, behavioral health tools and market reach.

"Today marks a game-changing partnership between Aon and eMed and is a win for both payers and participants," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed Population Health, Inc. "Our shared vision of market transformation is validated and accelerated by the investment from Aon. This strategic investment in eMed further enables our firm to play an active role in offering a differentiated global solution focused on medication adherence – helping employers reduce long-term health costs while improving quality of life for their people."

Aon continues to build a complimentary suite of GLP-1 solutions, industry-leading experience and advisory capabilities for clients. In April, Aon unveiled findings from its multi-year analysis of U.S. commercial health claims data, which evidenced the transformative potential of GLP-1 medications in managing obesity and improving health outcomes.

"The rise of GLP-1 medications and its cost has sparked significant strategic considerations from employers looking to address obesity and other chronic conditions," said Farheen Dam, Head of Health for North America at Aon. "We know that GLP-1s are not a one size fits all strategy. This is why data, modelling and strategic guidance from our clinical, actuarial and pharmacy teams help employers build GLP-1s strategies that fit their population and objectives."

About eMed

eMed® is the world's first end-to-end GLP-1 care platform built on Empathetic AITM. From remote diagnostics and clinician-led prescriptions to adherence coaching and insights, eMed empowers employers to manage population health with accountability and compassion. Learn more at .

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

