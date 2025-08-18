Aidash Reports Record Q2 As Utilities Embrace Prevention-First Wildfire Mitigation

Company achieves record growth driven by utilities recognizing critical importance of AI-powered vegetation management to prevent wildfires

- Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASHPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AiDASH , an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities, today announced a record-breaking second quarter, marked by significant product advancements, customer growth, and strategic hires."The second quarter of 2025 was AiDASH's strongest in company history, driven by growing demand for proactive wildfire risk mitigation solutions," said Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASH. "Many of the deals secured in Q2 were driven by utilities embracing a prevention-first approach and recognizing the critical importance of vegetation management in preventing utility-related wildfires."CRIS 2.0 Wildfire is Now Generally Available, Raising the Bar in Wildfire Risk IntelligenceCRIS 2.0 Wildfire launched in Q2, providing daily satellite analysis of fuel load in and around utility rights-of-way. Using AiDASH's SatelliteVisionTM and VegetationAITM technology, the platform measures ignition likelihood from dry brush and grass, overhanging branches, vegetation grow-ins, and hazard tree fall-in risks that could serve as trigger events for wildfire ignition. Using this ignition likelihood analysis, CRIS 2.0 produces targeted plans for utilities to mitigate risk across their territories.AiDASH's AssetAITM technology also allows utilities to identify asset issues such as damaged conductors, faulty equipment, and structural defects that pose wildfire ignition risks.Customer Growth: Nine New Utilities Chose AiDASHThis quarter, AiDASH added nine new utility customers to its growing base of more than 135 utilities. New additions include investor-owned utilities (IOUs) like Fluxys Belgium NV, cooperatives like Midstate Electric Cooperative, and publicly owned utilities like Turlock Irrigation District (TID).AiDASH also deepened its relationships with leading IOUs including Xcel Energy, Entergy, and El Paso Electric, which expanded their use of AiDASH software to solve new challenges across wildfire mitigation, storm response, and grid inspection and monitoring.Expanding Our World-Class Wildfire Mitigation TeamAiDASH strengthened its wildfire mitigation expertise with strategic hires from leading utilities and research institutions, building a team dedicated to solving the industry's most critical challenges.- Arvind Simhadri, senior director of product management, joins from PG&E, where he led distribution overhead asset management.- Dr. Tim Juliano, a leading expert in wildfire meteorology, joins as principal data scientist from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).- Peter Watson, principal data scientist, brings experience from Los Alamos National Laboratory developing national-scale storm models.- Joe Vaccaro, P.E., principal, wildfire mitigation practice, formerly led wildfire metrics and measures at SDG&E.- Mason Withers, consultant, wildfire mitigation practice, spearheaded wildfire risk development in California while at SDG&E.These additions underscore AiDASH's commitment to assembling deep domain expertise from utilities, national laboratories, and other leading research institutions to advance wildfire prevention solutions.Looking AheadAs wildfires become more frequent, destructive, and expensive, utilities can no longer afford to treat vegetation as a maintenance line item. Prevention-first strategies - powered by satellite analytics and AI - are becoming the new standard for utility resilience. With daily wildfire insights, expanded utility adoption, and a growing bench of technical leaders, AiDASH is uniquely positioned to help utilities address their most pressing challenges.About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAITM technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a satellite-first approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAItyTM. Learn more at .

Arik Pelkey

AiDASH

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.