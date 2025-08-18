Jobber Launches AI-Powered Receptionist To Answer Calls And Texts For Busy Home Service Businesses

Virtual assistant empowers home service businesses to deliver 24/7 customer care, capture more leads, and reclaim time

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today announced the general availability of Receptionist, an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to ensure in-demand and on-the-go service pros never miss a customer interaction. Receptionist provides these small businesses with timely, professional support via call or text, 24/7, so homeowners always receive the responsive service they expect.

Research shows that 96% of home service consumers say response time influences their purchasing decisions*. With Jobber Receptionist, service pros can deliver fast, reliable customer support without being glued to their phones. To date, Receptionist has handled more than 200,000 conversations on behalf of participating businesses.

"Receptionist is not just another software feature," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "It's a dependable team member that elevates responsiveness, protects revenue, and creates a modern, always-on customer experience. For homeowners, that means quicker answers and easier scheduling. For service pros, it means more leads captured, more jobs booked, and more time for what really matters."

Receptionist Highlights:

Flexible availability: Easily switch Receptionist on and off. Customize your call forwarding to only have Receptionist answer during certain hours, or after a certain number of rings.

No training required: Receptionist is ready to work right out of the box, using a business's existing Jobber settings and request forms-no complex setup required.

Easily customizable: Service pros can tailor the experience with personalized greetings, business-specific details, and preferences for how inquiries are handled.

Conversation logging: Access transcripts, summaries, and recordings of all customer interactions.

Real-time conversation monitoring: Watch text conversations unfold and take over anytime.

Call escalation: If a caller mentions one of the business's chosen keywords, Receptionist can transfer the call directly to them or alert them by text message.

"I give Jobber's Receptionist a 5-star rating because it exceeded my expectations," said David Hernandez, owner of 3rd Degree Celsius LLC based in Corpus Christi, Texas. "The automation is seamless, it books and schedules like a pro, and it captures every detail with total accuracy. It's responsive, professional, and always on, so I never miss a call or a client. Highly recommend!"

Receptionist is just one of several new AI-powered tools Jobber is introducing to the trades. More will be unveiled on September 25, 2025, during Jobber Now, the company's annual virtual product showcase.

Jobber's AI Vision: From Trusted Software to Trusted Employee

Receptionist is part of Jobber AI, the company's purpose-built artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for the unique realities of blue collar businesses. Jobber AI is already embedded across the platform and powers a growing suite of features that help small business owners save time, serve customers better, and make smarter decisions with less trial and error.

"With Jobber AI, we're evolving from being our customers' most trusted software to becoming their most trusted employee," said Forrest Zeisler, CTO and co-founder of Jobber. "Whether it's answering calls, improving lead generation, managing cash flow, or suggesting ways to reduce late payments, Jobber AI is quietly working behind the scenes to make businesses run more efficiently. Our vision is to build an AI teammate with 24/7 availability, expert-level knowledge, and the ability to execute tasks with the same confidence and care as a trusted member of your team."

Jobber Receptionist is included with Plus plans and available as an add-on for Grow plans. To learn more or get started, visit: getjobber/features/ai-receptionist .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 300,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: .

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

[email protected]

+1 416-317-2633

* Jobber surveyed 1,001 U.S. respondents via Conjointly who make home service purchase decisions and have hired a new home service provider within the past 12 months. The results have a margin of error of ±3.0% at a 90% confidence level.

SOURCE Jobber

