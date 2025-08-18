Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeAlgo today announced the launch of its new mobile app on Apple's App Store, giving investors on-the-go access to TradeAlgo's core dashboard and AI-driven market insights. An Android version is pending approval on Google Play.

The first release focuses on the essentials investors use every day: quick visibility into dashboards, watchlists and summaries, plus mobile alerts to keep users connected to the market. Additional features will roll out with rapid updates after launch.

"Our goal is simple: put TradeAlgo's intelligence in your pocket so you never miss what matters," said Carlos Cruz, CEO of TradeAlgo. "This first version delivers the core experience, and we'll ship improvements quickly based on user feedback."

"Mobile is where decisions happen," said Patrick McErlean, CTO at TradeAlgo. "The app surfaces our AI insights and market signals in a clean, fast interface designed for real-time use."

Availability

The TradeAlgo app is available now on the App Store: . Android is coming soon; the app is currently under review on the Google Play Store.

About TradeAlgo

TradeAlgo is a fintech analytics company that builds artificial intelligence tools to give investors clear, timely market intelligence. The platform combines data, research and automation in a simple interface to help users act with confidence.

Disclaimer

TradeAlgo provides research and data for informational purposes only and is not a broker-dealer, investment adviser or financial advisor. Nothing herein is an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any security. Trading involves risk, including loss of principal. Some features may require a paid subscription and may vary by region.

