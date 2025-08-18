Air Canada Suspends Third Quarter And Full Year 2025 Guidance

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Air Canada is suspending its guidance for third quarter and full-year 2025 operating results due to the effects of the labour disruption by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the resulting suspension of all flights.

On August 17, 2025, the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and for all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to resume their duties by 14:00 EDT on August 17, 2025.

The CIRB further ordered that the term of the collective agreement between Air Canada and CUPE that expired on March 31, 2025, be extended to include the period beginning on April 1, 2025 and ending on the day on which the new collective agreement between the parties comes into effect. The CIRB also imposed final binding arbitration to resolve the outstanding terms of the collective agreement. The arbitration procedure would be addressed in the coming days and weeks.

Later, on August 17, 2025, CUPE illegally directed its flight attendant members to defy the direction from the CIRB to return to work resulting in Air Canada suspending its plan to resume limited flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

Given the effects of the labour disruption and related impact on operations, Air Canada is suspending its guidance for third quarter and full-year 2025 operating results provided in its July 28, 2025, news release.

Air Canada deeply regrets the impact the labour disruption has had on its customers, its stakeholders and the communities it serves.

