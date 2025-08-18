Moonseo Revolutionizes The SEO Industry With Fully Automated AI-Powered Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of MoonSEO is Axl-the AI SEO Agent that takes over the heavy lifting. Whether it's optimizing listings, fully managing updates on auto pilot, or responding to reviews, Axl ensures local businesses stay visible and competitive in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Early adopters are already praised-and proven-by their achievements. In fact, 93% of business owners that deployed Axl have ranked top 3 on Google in 6 months or less!

What truly sets MoonSEO apart is the visionary leadership of founder Kristian D'An. With a marketing degree from the University of South Florida and over 15 years in digital marketing and SEO, Kristian built Lux Digital Marketing into a multiple seven-figure agency renowned for helping hundreds of businesses generate millions in revenue by securing top Google rankings (Disrupt Magazine ). Often dubbed the "SEO wizard," his entrepreneurial roots trace back to childhood ventures and a meticulous passion for marketing.

Kristian's philosophy is rooted in ethical, white-hat SEO-a commitment that led him to author The Fundamentals of Getting #1 on Google, and launch Lux Growth Academy. This platform shares free, quality content on SEO, sales, and business development to uplift the broader entrepreneurial community.

"MoonSEO embodies the future of local search. Axl delivers full-cycle automation that frees business owners to focus on what they do best-while still crushing it on Google," says Kristian D'An. "My mission has always been about empowering businesses through transparent, effective SEO-and MoonSEO multiplies that impact exponentially."

Why MoonSEO Matters Now



Complete automation of local SEO tasks saves time and removes guesswork.



AI-driven optimization studies millions of data points from competitors and makes adjustments automatically to ensure top 3 rankings.



Rooted in proven SEO expertise and a track record of real revenue impact.

Built on white-hat, sustainable practices that align with Google's evolving algorithms.

Axl, the SEO automation software , is now available for businesses eager to level up their local search presence. For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a demo of Axl, please contact:

About MoonSEO

MoonSEO brings AI automation to the realm of local SEO-making it easier than ever for businesses to rise in map rankings. Backed by Kristian D'An's 15 years of expertise and a foundation of ethical SEO, MoonSEO is redefining how local visibility is achieved.

Media Contact:

Terrance Devon

(844) 655-4447

[email protected]

SOURCE MoonSEO