Elucent Medical Launches Smartsupporttm A Smarter Standard In Surgical Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical is proud to announce the launch of SmartSupportTM, a comprehensive, on-demand virtual support platform designed to enhance the procedural experience for clinicians using the EnVisio® In-Body Spatial IntelligenceTM System. This new service offering reinforces Elucent's commitment to providing seamless, secure, and real-time support for healthcare providers.

SmartSupport enhances the surgical experience by offering immediate access to technical and clinical experts via a secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual platform. Whether assistance is needed before, during, or after a procedure, SmartSupport ensures that providers can navigate confidently with continuous guidance from Elucent's Minneapolis-based customer support team.

“SmartSupport was built with the surgeon in mind. If I need help, I have instant access to the team to help me troubleshoot. I don't have to be put on hold or wait for someone to call me back. It's fantastic!” said Dr. Kristalyn Gallagher, Breast Surgeon at UNC

SmartSupport features include:



On-Demand Virtual Support – Live remote assistance before, during, or after a procedure.

Troubleshooting & Diagnostics – Expert help interpreting system data and resolving issues. Proactive Case Monitoring – Secure remote access to technical data for early issue detection.

In addition to virtual assistance, Elucent's nationwide commercial sales team is available to provide in-person procedural support. These field representatives are clinically trained and work alongside surgeons in the operating room, helping ensure optimal use of the EnVisio system.

“SmartSupport is more than service – it's our commitment to be by your side every step of the way,” said Jason Pesterfield, CEO at Elucent Medical.“By integrating virtual and in-person expertise into one seamless platform, we're not just supporting procedures – we're elevating the entire surgical experience.”

This innovative service model sets a new benchmark in procedural support, helping surgical teams deliver optimal outcomes with confidence and efficiency.

For more information about SmartSupport, visit or contact Elucent Medical at (844) 417-1700.

ABOUT ELUCENT MEDICAL

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in the field of guided surgical technologies, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and accuracy. Its flagship solutions- EnVisio® and SmartClip®-deliver soft-tissue localization and navigation powered by In-Body Spatial IntelligenceTM (iSi). With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Elucent Medical is driving advancements in surgical oncologic care, making a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them. For more information about Elucent Medical and its innovative solutions, please visit .

PR/Media Inquiries Christina Sweet Elucent Medical (844) 417-1700

6509 Flying Cloud Dr Ste 160, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

SmartSupportTM: (844) 417-1700