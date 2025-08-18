RWA Wealth Partners Expands West Coast Presence With Acquisition Of Moirai Wealth Management
Acquisition adds $344 million in new client assets and enhances RWA's family office capabilities and team
BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA Wealth Partners, a national independent and boutique wealth management firm responsible for $18 billion in client assets, announced today the acquisition of Moirai Wealth Management, a San Francisco-based independent registered investment advisor (RIA) with $344 million in assets under management.
"I knew from the moment I met Karen and her team that we were meant to be partners. We are both aligned strongly in our values and in our dedication to providing a high-touch client experience," said Michelle Knight, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners. "Karen has built an outstanding firm over the past 25 years, and we are excited to welcome her and her team to our expanding Family Office division. Acquisitions like Moirai will be a key part of our growth strategy as we continue to build RWA into one of the consequential boutique wealth management firms in the country."
Moirai was founded by Karen M. Schmid, CFA, in 2000 to provide tailored wealth management solutions designed to help high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families identify and achieve their financial goals.
"RWA is a nationally recognized firm with an excellent reputation in the family office sector. Joining this organization will enable us to expand our expertise in investment management, tax, and trust and estate planning, while collaborating with an exceptional team. This is an exciting day for both our firm and our clients," said Ms. Schmid.
This acquisition strengthens RWA's presence on the West Coast, which now includes two offices and 14 employees in California, including the four-member team from Moirai. RWA plans to establish a new office in downtown San Francisco in Fall 2025.
The deal closed on August 15, 2025.
About RWA Wealth Partners
With $18 billion in assets under management, RWA Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm and one of the largest woman-led registered investment advisers in the nation. RWA Wealth Partners has a rich history of serving individuals and families to help create and sustain wealth for generations. The firm has offices across the country, including Boston, Newton, MA, Chicago, Traverse City, MI, Costa Mesa, CA, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedI .
Contacts
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh / Rachel Kessler
[email protected]
(914) 315-6072
or
Venkat Patla
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
