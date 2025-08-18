Comply365 Announces Acquisition Of Beams

Accelerates AI strategy and development of an industry-first, AI-powered platform across operations, safety, and training management

BELOIT, Wis. and BRISTOL, England and BERLIN, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comply365, LLC ("Comply365"), a leading global provider of operational content, safety and training management solutions for the aviation, rail, defense and space industries, announced today the acquisition of Beams Technology GmbH ("Beams"), a global provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") for safety risk management within aviation organizations. Beams has pioneered a powerful Safety AI solution for the aviation industry to automate safety data processing and enable proactive, predictive risk management. This acquisition, which represents a significant milestone in Comply365's AI strategy, accelerates Comply365's investment in development of an industry-first, AI platform across operations, safety, and training management designed to better serve Comply365's over 450 worldwide aviation, rail, defense and space customers. Comply365 is a portfolio company of Insight Partners and Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

The acquisition of Beams will enhance Comply365's product capabilities, strengthen its service offering and expand its global customer base. AI-driven innovations in operations, safety and training management are at the core of Comply365's unified platform vision and Beams Safety AI is highly complementary to Comply365's AI-first strategy. As an existing technology partner to ASQS, a Comply365 company and market leader in Safety, Risk and Compliance Management, Beams has already delivered its flagship safety AI solutions to ASQS customers in a fully integrated manner.

Ilia Kostov, CEO of Comply365 stated: "As an AI-first company, we are embedding AI at the core of our unified platform, enabling significantly smarter and safer operations alongside faster innovation. The acquisition of Beams will further strengthen Comply365's AI capabilities and accelerate our AI strategy of delivering AI solutions across safety, training and compliance that will unlock significant efficiencies for our customers."

Alan Sternberg, CEO of Beams, stated: "Beams has become a world leader in providing AI solutions for aviation safety teams, bringing advanced intelligence to safety and risk data analysis. Joining the Comply365 family opens exciting opportunities for Beams to expand into new areas such as compliance and training management, allowing us to deliver even greater value to the combined company's customer base."

Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said: "The acquisition of Beams further reinforces Comply365's technology leadership and commitment to modernizing the mission-critical areas of operations, safety, and training management for the highly regulated industries of aviation, rail, defense and space-industries that need greater technology innovation and transformation. Beams' Safety AI solution will help bridge that technology gap and represents a major milestone in advancing Comply365's unified platform vision."

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall Capital Partners, added: "Over the past 15-plus years, Comply365 has provided innovative and transformative software solutions to the aviation, rail and defense industries. We strongly believe AI provides the next opportunity for operators to realize more efficient and safer operations, and this acquisition demonstrates our willingness to invest in bringing industry and technology leaders together to realize that opportunity."

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading provider of Operational Content Management, Safety Management and Training Management in the highly regulated industries of aviation, defense, rail and space. Comply365 provides a powerful combination of expertise and products underpinned by unified best practices, empowering its customers to elevate operational excellence, transform safety management and training management, with closer integration of relevant data sets across domains. The Comply365 product portfolio ensures its customers' crews and assets are always geared for peak operational performance, unlocking financial and operational gains through more streamlined, robust and agile operations. Comply365 is the trusted technology partner of many of the most progressive aviation, defense, rail and space organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit comply365 .

About Beams

Beams is a cutting-edge insights and artificial intelligence company that helps companies and governments automatically identify, assess, and monitor risks and hazards in critical business environments. The company's insight platform processes and analyzes millions of operational safety data at scale, employing AI and software to enable faster, more accurate decision-making at both the strategic and operational levels. Beams is incorporated in Germany. For more information, visit .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Liberty Hall

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital .

