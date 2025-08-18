A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship And Altruistic Design Awards Call For Nominations

Sustainable Business Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Nominations for A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards. The A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards are open for entries by Sustainable Business Designers, Social Entrepreneurship Consultants, Altruistic Design Experts, Sustainable Brand Strategists, Eco-friendly Product Manufacturers, Green Business Developers, Sustainable Supply Chain Managers, Corporate Social Responsibility Professionals, Ethical Business Consultants, Social Impact Analysts, Sustainable Business Brands, Sustainable Business Manufacturers, Non-profit Organization Leaders, Social Enterprise Architects, Impact Investment Advisors, Sustainable Business Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Sustainable Business Designers, Social Entrepreneurship Consultants, Altruistic Design Experts, Sustainable Brand Strategists, Eco-friendly Product Manufacturers, Green Business Developers, Sustainable Supply Chain Managers, Corporate Social Responsibility Professionals, Ethical Business Consultants, Social Impact Analysts, Sustainable Business Brands, Sustainable Business Manufacturers, Non-profit Organization Leaders, Social Enterprise Architects, Impact Investment Advisors, Sustainable Business Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Sustainable Business Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Sustainable Business Awards consideration.Sustainable Business Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Sustainable Business Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards : Eco-Friendly Packaging, Renewable Energy Solutions, Sustainable Supply Chains, Green Building Designs, Organic Farming Initiatives, Waste Management Systems, Water Conservation Strategies, Carbon Neutral Operations and More. Sustainable Business Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at for Good Sustainable Business DesignThe A' Design Prize for A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Sustainable Business Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Sustainable Business Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards.Sustainable Business Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit to see past winners of the A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards.. Award Description could be found at. Participants can register atAbout Sustainable Business AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A' Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Sustainable Business, Social Entrepreneurship and Altruistic Design Awards please visit designaward

