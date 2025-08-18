Business Awards UK: 2025 Sports And Leisure Awards Honour Performance, Participation And Progress

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards , celebrating organisations and individuals who are setting new benchmarks in inclusion, sustainability, and innovation across the UK. From building one of the most energy-efficient leisure facilities in the world, to enabling millions of community visits through school-based access programmes, to advancing safety standards in grassroots sport through technology, this year's award recipients exemplify what is possible when purpose-led leadership meets practical impact.Business Awards UK 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners- Peak District Guided Horse Rides – Best Outdoor Leisure Experience- School Space – Community Impact Award- Spelthorne Borough Council – Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year- The Collective Aerial Arts and Fitness – Fitness Instructor of the Year- North Devon Wake Park – Leisure Attraction of the Year- Centre Stage Theatre Academy – Best Dance Studio- ProScore Academy – Sports Coach of the Year- George Gore Sports Therapy Ltd. – Best Sports Physio- Union Karate Do – Best Martial Arts Club- BMABA CIC – Best Use of Technology- HEK Fitness Limited – Gym of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards Finalists- North Devon Wake Park – Best Outdoor Leisure Experience- Super Sports Camps Ltd – Sports Coach of the Year- Dolphin Square – Community Impact Award, Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year- Highstone Dance Academy – Best Dance Studio- BlueBird Golf Centre Ltd – Leisure Attraction of the Year- ADC Fitness – Fitness Instructor of the Year- The 200 Strong – Gym of the Year- Jamie Lloyd Limited – Best Sports Physio- Pure Energy Music – Best Use of Technology- Al Qawi Self Defence – Best Martial Arts ClubAdvancing Health, Access and InnovationThe 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards celebrate a sector responding to the evolving needs of individuals and communities with purpose, creativity, and demonstrable impact. This year's winners have introduced innovative approaches such as carbon-reducing facility design, community access models reaching millions annually, and technology-led solutions that enhance safety and governance across grassroots sports.Entrants showcased a growing commitment to long-term wellbeing, accessibility, and social inclusion. From expanding participation in underrepresented groups to improving educational and developmental outcomes through sport, the initiatives recognised this year reflect a deeper integration of health, sustainability, and community benefit into everyday operations.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their role in strengthening the UK's sport and leisure landscape through meaningful, future-focused work.

