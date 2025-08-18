Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apptechies Launches Next-Gen Taxi App Development Solutions To Empower Global Mobility Startups And Taxi Businesses

2025-08-18 06:05:23
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Apptechies, a trusted name in custom software and mobile app development, today announced the launch of its next-generation taxi app development solutions designed to empower startups, small businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

With more than a decade of experience in delivering scalable and customer-centric applications, Apptechies continues to lead the way in helping businesses enter and thrive in the fast-growing ride-hailing market.

The new suite of taxi app solutions offers advanced features such as AI-powered route optimization, real-time GPS tracking, in-app payments, driver performance monitoring, and customer engagement tools. These innovations are built to meet the rising global demand for seamless, secure, and efficient urban mobility experiences.

“Apptechies has always focused on driving digital transformation with innovation and reliability,” said Ajay Chaudhary, CTO of Apptechies.“Our advanced taxi booking app solutions provide businesses with the competitive edge they need to stand out in today's ride-hailing economy.”

The company has earned a strong reputation for quality, on-time delivery, and 24/7 support across its offices in the USA, UK, and India. Its portfolio spans industries including transportation, logistics, healthcare, and on-demand services, reflecting its versatility and technical expertise.

By leveraging cutting-edge Android, iOS, and cross-platform development technologies, Apptechies ensures that its solutions are future-ready, scalable, and adaptable to evolving market demands.

Businesses seeking to build their own ride-hailing platform can now rely on Apptechies as a long-term technology partner committed to innovation, performance, and growth.

Company :-Apptechies

User :- Jhonny Tom

Email :...

Phone :- +1 (317) 884-8958

Url :-


