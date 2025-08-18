XXKK Exchange Launches First Deposit Bonus Campaign With Industry-Leading Low Fees

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency trading platform XXKK Exchange has announced the launch of its new“First Deposit Bonus” campaign. New users making their first deposit will receive a $3 USDT bonus, which can be used to offset TradFi trading margin, up to 20% per trade.

At the same time, XXKK Exchange 's TradFi contract fees are extremely low, offering users a highly cost-efficient digital asset trading experience. New users can enjoy low fees while quickly starting their cryptocurrency trading journey.



Campaign Highlights





First Deposit Bonus: Receive a $3 USDT bonus upon first deposit of ≥100 USDT

Margin Offset: Bonus can be used to offset TradFi trading margin Instant Credit: Bonus is automatically applied after the first deposit



Rewards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more benefits and campaigns, users may visit .



A spokesperson for XXKK Exchange , Emmalyn, said:“Through our first deposit bonus and industry-leading low fees, we aim to provide new users with a highly efficient, convenient, and secure digital asset trading platform, enabling them to easily experience cryptocurrency investment.”



About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange offers industry-leading low-fee TradFi contract trading, providing users with a highly cost-efficient cryptocurrency trading experience. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, and covers a wide range of TradFi contracts and leveraged products with diverse blockchain investment strategies. Licensed under multiple international authorities, including the US MSB, Canada MSB, and St. Vincent FSA, XXKK is committed to providing a secure, transparent, and reliable digital asset trading platform for users worldwide. With advanced risk management systems, real-time monitoring, and dual-factor authentication, XXKK ensures the security of user funds. The platform also offers 24/7 customer support, building a trusted, open, and professional global cryptocurrency trading ecosystem.









Join Now

Register for free, complete the beginner tasks, and receive up to $8,888 in new user bonuses, starting your cryptocurrency wealth journey. In addition, when depositing USDT, first-time deposit users will receive the $3 USDT bonus and an additional 2% cashback on each deposit.

Join XXKK Exchange now to seize market opportunities and enjoy a low-cost, high-yield trading experience.

Official website:

Contact email: ...

