Access Fixtures Launches New And Improved HIIO With Refractor Lens

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of the new and improved HIIO LED high bay light, now available with a refractor lens. This new addition to HIIO high bay lighting solutions enhances its already powerful performance by offering superior glare reduction and improved light distribution, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.

Enhanced Glare Reduction and Visual Comfort

The new refractor lens is engineered to diffuse light more evenly, significantly reducing glare and minimizing eye strain for a more comfortable and productive environment. While the standard HIIO already offers excellent glare reduction with its polycarbonate lens, the refractor lens takes it a step further, providing a softer, more uniform light that is ideal for demanding workspaces.

Durable and High-Performance Design

HIIO LED high bay light is built to last. It features a robust die-cast aluminum housing with integrated heat sinking, an IP65 wet location rating, and 6KV surge protection. The fixture also features a quick-disconnect cable for easy maintenance and a durable die-cast aluminum hook for a strong and simple installation.

Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

HIIO LED high bay lights provide exceptional flexibility with selectable Kelvin and wattage options that can be adjusted with a simple switch. This allows for precise on-site tuning to meet specific lighting requirements. The HIIO is available in two selectable wattage versions: one that includes 100w, 120w, and 150w options, and another that includes 135w, 180w, and 240w options.

“The new refractor lens for Access Fixtures HIIO high bay is a direct response to our customers' needs for superior visual comfort without sacrificing performance,” says Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our products, and this new option makes the HIIO an even more versatile and effective lighting solution for a wide range of applications.”

HIIO is UL and cUL listed for wet locations, and is also DLC Listed. All fixtures feature a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 80+ for excellent illumination and color accuracy. Standard features include 0-10V dimming capabilities for enhanced energy control. A range of options is available, including an S hook or 3/4" pendant adapter, an optional occupancy sensor for further utility savings, and a field-installed IP65 emergency kit. HIIO is rated L70 @ 50,000 hours. The fixtures come in a standard white finish and are rated for a starting temperature of -40°C to 40°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at

