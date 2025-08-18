403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Number of Mosquitos Surges in Las Vegas
(MENAFN) Although mosquitoes are generally associated with tropical and moist climates, their population has surged dramatically throughout the Las Vegas Valley in recent years.
This unexpected rise is linked to several environmental changes that have allowed them to thrive in an otherwise arid region.
“People aren’t wrong that mosquitoes shouldn’t really thrive in desert conditions, but it’s clear that the particular set of species that we do have in Clark County has adapted to the local ecology,” stated Louisa Messenger, an assistant professor in the department of environmental and global health at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as reported by a news agency.
Among the types that have established themselves in Clark County are the Culex variety, known for transmitting West Nile virus, and Aedes aegypti, the primary carriers of dengue fever.
Messenger and her research team at UNLV have observed that mosquitoes in Las Vegas are showing increasing resistance to commonly used insecticides.
This presents a serious threat to public health, especially in a city heavily reliant on tourism for its economy.
“It is a little bit of a ticking time bomb,” Messenger remarked.
Dengue fever, in particular, has seen a notable increase across both North and South America, with over 13 million infections reported across the continents in 2024, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In Vegas, we have more than 48 million visitors coming through our doors every year from all over the planet,” Messenger explained.
“It just takes a couple of mosquito bites to start local transmission.”
Due to global warming and climate-related changes, weather patterns are shifting, allowing mosquitoes to inhabit and reproduce in broader areas.
This expansion of their habitat increases the likelihood of mosquito-borne diseases spreading to new regions.
This unexpected rise is linked to several environmental changes that have allowed them to thrive in an otherwise arid region.
“People aren’t wrong that mosquitoes shouldn’t really thrive in desert conditions, but it’s clear that the particular set of species that we do have in Clark County has adapted to the local ecology,” stated Louisa Messenger, an assistant professor in the department of environmental and global health at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as reported by a news agency.
Among the types that have established themselves in Clark County are the Culex variety, known for transmitting West Nile virus, and Aedes aegypti, the primary carriers of dengue fever.
Messenger and her research team at UNLV have observed that mosquitoes in Las Vegas are showing increasing resistance to commonly used insecticides.
This presents a serious threat to public health, especially in a city heavily reliant on tourism for its economy.
“It is a little bit of a ticking time bomb,” Messenger remarked.
Dengue fever, in particular, has seen a notable increase across both North and South America, with over 13 million infections reported across the continents in 2024, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In Vegas, we have more than 48 million visitors coming through our doors every year from all over the planet,” Messenger explained.
“It just takes a couple of mosquito bites to start local transmission.”
Due to global warming and climate-related changes, weather patterns are shifting, allowing mosquitoes to inhabit and reproduce in broader areas.
This expansion of their habitat increases the likelihood of mosquito-borne diseases spreading to new regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment