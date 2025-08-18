AI In Modern Warfare: A Market Set To Grow By $36.47 Billion - Emergence Of Collaborative And Swarming Autonomy Driving Global Demand
The AI in modern warfare market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an increase of USD 36.47 billion anticipated between 2024-2029. The market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during this period. This predictive analysis offers a comprehensive overview of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.
The current market scenario reveals that growth is primarily driven by the need for technological superiority amidst increasing geopolitical competition and the strategic shift toward autonomous systems for enhanced mass and force protection. The demand for processing extensive data to achieve decision superiority also acts as a significant growth driver.
A key trend identified is the emergence of collaborative and swarming autonomy, poised to propel market expansion over the forthcoming years. The operationalization of AI at the tactical edge and the advancement of generative AI for non-kinetic applications further contribute to the burgeoning demand in this sector.
The study relies on a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from prominent industry players. The report furnishes exhaustive market size data, segmented with regional analysis and vendor landscape, complemented by an examination of key companies involved in the domain. Historical and forecasted data are integrated to provide a comprehensive perspective.
A thorough vendor analysis assists clients in enhancing their market stance. The analysis also provides insights into potential trends and challenges impacting market growth, aiding companies in shaping strategies to harness growth opportunities effectively.
Key Topics Covered
- 1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- 2.1 Price sensitivity and criteria analysis 2.2 Inputs and differentiation 2.3 Disruption factors 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market forecast 2024-2029
- 5.1 Global market 2019-2023 5.2 Component analysis 2019-2023 5.3 Application analysis 2019-2023 5.4 Type analysis 2019-2023 5.5 Geographic analysis 2019-2023 5.6 Country analysis 2019-2023
- 6.1 Five forces summary 6.2 Bargaining power of buyers 6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 6.4 Threat of new entrants 6.5 Threat of substitutes 6.6 Threat of rivalry 6.7 Market condition
- 7.1 Market segments 7.2 Comparison by Component 7.3 Hardware 7.4 Software 7.5 Services 7.6 Market opportunity
- 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Application 8.3 Warfare platforms 8.4 Cybersecurity 8.5 Surveillance and reconnaissance 8.6 Logistics and transportation 8.7 Others 8.8 Market opportunity
- 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Type 9.3 UAVs 9.4 Combat systems 9.5 UGVs 9.6 Recovery and maintenance vehicles 9.7 Others 9.8 Market opportunity
- 10.1 Customer overview
- 11.1 Geographic segmentation 11.2 Geographic comparison 11.3 North America 11.4 Europe 11.5 APAC 11.6 South America 11.7 Middle East and Africa 11.8 US 11.9 China 11.10 UK 11.11 Germany 11.12 France 11.13 India 11.14 Canada 11.15 Brazil 11.16 Italy 11.17 Japan 11.18 Geographic opportunity
- 12.1 Market drivers 12.2 Market challenges 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 12.4 Opportunities/restraints
- 13.1 Overview 13.2 Competitive Landscape 13.3 Landscape disruption 13.4 Industry risks
- 14.1 Companies profiled 14.2 Company ranking index 14.3 Market positioning 14.4 Anduril Industries Inc. 14.5 BAE Systems Plc 14.6 Clearview AI Inc. 14.7 Elbit Systems Ltd. 14.8 General Dynamics Corp. 14.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 14.10 Leonardo Spa 14.11 Lockheed Martin Corp. 14.12 Northrop Grumman Corp. 14.13 Palantir Technologies Inc. 14.14 RTX Corp. 14.15 Science Applications International Corp. Inc 14.16 Shield AI 14.17 Thales Group 14.18 The Boeing Co.
- 15.1 Scope of the report 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 15.3 Currency conversion rates 15.4 Research methodology 15.5 Data procurement 15.6 Data validation 15.7 Validation techniques 15.8 Data synthesis 15.9 360 degree market analysis 15.10 List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment