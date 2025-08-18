AI In Modern Warfare: A Market Set To Grow By $36.47 Billion - Emergence Of Collaborative And Swarming Autonomy Driving Global Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Modern Warfare Market 2025-2029" has been added tooffering.

The AI in modern warfare market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an increase of USD 36.47 billion anticipated between 2024-2029. The market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during this period. This predictive analysis offers a comprehensive overview of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

The current market scenario reveals that growth is primarily driven by the need for technological superiority amidst increasing geopolitical competition and the strategic shift toward autonomous systems for enhanced mass and force protection. The demand for processing extensive data to achieve decision superiority also acts as a significant growth driver.

A key trend identified is the emergence of collaborative and swarming autonomy, poised to propel market expansion over the forthcoming years. The operationalization of AI at the tactical edge and the advancement of generative AI for non-kinetic applications further contribute to the burgeoning demand in this sector.

The study relies on a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from prominent industry players. The report furnishes exhaustive market size data, segmented with regional analysis and vendor landscape, complemented by an examination of key companies involved in the domain. Historical and forecasted data are integrated to provide a comprehensive perspective.

A thorough vendor analysis assists clients in enhancing their market stance. The analysis also provides insights into potential trends and challenges impacting market growth, aiding companies in shaping strategies to harness growth opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Price sensitivity and criteria analysis



2.2 Inputs and differentiation



2.3 Disruption factors

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem



3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition



4.2 Segment analysis



4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market forecast 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



5.1 Global market 2019-2023



5.2 Component analysis 2019-2023



5.3 Application analysis 2019-2023



5.4 Type analysis 2019-2023



5.5 Geographic analysis 2019-2023

5.6 Country analysis 2019-2023

6 Five Forces Analysis



6.1 Five forces summary



6.2 Bargaining power of buyers



6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers



6.4 Threat of new entrants



6.5 Threat of substitutes



6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Component



7.1 Market segments



7.2 Comparison by Component



7.3 Hardware



7.4 Software



7.5 Services

7.6 Market opportunity

8 Market Segmentation by Application



8.1 Market segments



8.2 Comparison by Application



8.3 Warfare platforms



8.4 Cybersecurity



8.5 Surveillance and reconnaissance



8.6 Logistics and transportation



8.7 Others

8.8 Market opportunity

9 Market Segmentation by Type



9.1 Market segments



9.2 Comparison by Type



9.3 UAVs



9.4 Combat systems



9.5 UGVs



9.6 Recovery and maintenance vehicles



9.7 Others

9.8 Market opportunity

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer overview

11 Geographic Landscape



11.1 Geographic segmentation



11.2 Geographic comparison



11.3 North America



11.4 Europe



11.5 APAC



11.6 South America



11.7 Middle East and Africa



11.8 US



11.9 China



11.10 UK



11.11 Germany



11.12 France



11.13 India



11.14 Canada



11.15 Brazil



11.16 Italy



11.17 Japan

11.18 Geographic opportunity

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities



12.1 Market drivers



12.2 Market challenges



12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape



13.1 Overview



13.2 Competitive Landscape



13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis



14.1 Companies profiled



14.2 Company ranking index



14.3 Market positioning



14.4 Anduril Industries Inc.



14.5 BAE Systems Plc



14.6 Clearview AI Inc.



14.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.



14.8 General Dynamics Corp.



14.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.



14.10 Leonardo Spa



14.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.



14.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.



14.13 Palantir Technologies Inc.



14.14 RTX Corp.



14.15 Science Applications International Corp. Inc



14.16 Shield AI



14.17 Thales Group

14.18 The Boeing Co.

15 Appendix



15.1 Scope of the report



15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



15.3 Currency conversion rates



15.4 Research methodology



15.5 Data procurement



15.6 Data validation



15.7 Validation techniques



15.8 Data synthesis



15.9 360 degree market analysis 15.10 List of abbreviations

